Teagan Mallegni named to Divison 2 all-state, named RVC player of the year and Adrienne Kirch, Ava Dean, Chloe Goecks and Elise Freeman make all conference

Battling injuries, the McFarland girls basketball team had many players step up throughout the season and five of them were recognized with honors.
Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni was chosen by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for the Division 2 All-State Team. Mallegni also was named as the Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year and was named to the RVC All-Conference first team. Second in the state of Wisconsin averaging 29 points per game, Mallegni led the Spartans with 214 rebounds collected, 199 3-pointers scored, 85 steals and 58 blocks.
“We have no doubt that Teagan is among the best in the state. It is great that she is being acknowledged for all of her hard work,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni.
Sophomore forward Ava Dean and junior guard Adrienne Kirch were selected to the RVC All-Conference second team. Dean averaged 10 points per game, grabbed 123 rebounds and led the team with 78 assists. Kirch scored 10.8 points per game, recorded 44 steals and scored 45 3-pointers, including the game-winner against Edgerton.
Sophomore guard Elise Freeman and senior forward Chloe Goecks were named honorable mentions. Freeman shot 43% from 3-point territory, scored 89 points and recorded 21 steals. Goecks recorded 111 rebounds, scored 52 points and had 18 assists.
“We have a very talented group of young ladies, and we are excited that they are being recognized by the conference as top players. The honors are well deserved,” said Mallegni.
McFarland assistant coach Jossie Peterson was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Rock Valley Conference.