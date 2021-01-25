Two power play goals and no shots on goal in the second period sent the McFarland High School boys' hockey team to a 5-0 defeat against Oregon Jan. 23 at the Harris Park Ice Arena in Dodgeville.
Five different players scored goals for the Panthers. Andrew Jicha had a goal and three assists and Kyle Rohrer struck for a goal and two assists as Oregon scored two goals in both the first and second period to put McFarland behind 4-0 entering the second intermission.
Oregon out-shot the Spartans 38-23. McFarland goalie Ray Wheaten made 33 saves.
The loss dropped the Spartans to 1-3 overall. The team has allowed 24 goals this season, which was shortened to six games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McFarland plays its final game of the season Jan. 29 at Waupun, with faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Monroe 8
McFarland 4
McFarland allowed three goals in the first period and four in the third period as the Cheesemakers rolled to an 8-4 victory on Jan. 20.
Much of the damage was done by four Monroe players. Blaze Janecke had a three-goal hat trick, Hayden Roth had two goals and four assists, Cade Janecke scored one goal with four assists and Roman Bauer had three assists.
Monroe had played 22 games entering the contest with a 13-7-2 record.
McFarland allowed a shorthanded goal and committed two penalties in the third period that turned out to be costly.
With 13:24 remaining in the game and McFarland trailing 4-3, the Spartans received a power play chance after a cross-checking call by Monroe. But Ryan Molitor notched Monroe’s fifth goal with the team one skater short.
An interference call against McFarland at 6:07 gave the Cheesemakers the power play and Blaze Janecke cashed in at the 7:07 mark to increase Monroe’s lead to three. At 10:33 of the third period, McFarland was called for a too many men on the ice infraction and Janecke scored again on the power play to lift the Monroe lead to 7-3. McFarland’s Drew Snyder cut the lead with a goal off assists from Cole Edwards and Payton Hauge. Yet, Monroe’s Hayden Roth ended the scoring with an even-strength goal at 13:44.
Monroe knocked in the first two goals of the game off the sticks of Blaze Janecke and Cade Janecke to lead 2-0 at the 7:09 mark. But the Spartans tied the game with two even-strength goals, both by Robert DeChambeau. Cal DeChambeau was credited with two assists and Chase Quelle had one.
But the Cheesemakers regained the lead at 9:31 on a goal by Roth. There was no more scoring until 4:22 of the second period Monroe’s Aiden Grey tallied to put Monroe on top 4-2, but McFarland cut the lead to one at 8:05 with Simeon Pommerening connecting on a shot off an assist from Snyder.
Both teams had 41 shots on goal with McFarland netminder Ray Wheaten making 33 saves and Monroe’s Jaden Johnson stopping 37 shots.
Tournament brackets
The Spartans will open the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 tournament 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 against Homestead at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon in the regional semifinal. The Spartans are the No. 6 seed in the sectional bracket and Homestead is ranked No. 3.
St. Mary’s Springs is the No. 1 seed and will have a first-round bye. No. 2 Oregon will host No. 7 Stoughton, and No. 4 Cedarburg will take on No. 5 Waupun.
