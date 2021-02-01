The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on the proposed US 12/18 and County AB Interchange project located on the east side of Madison in Dane County.
The project will improve safety, decrease travel time delays, expand bike/pedestrian access, and support community cohesion and economic development in the region, according to WisDOT.
The project, currently scheduled for construction in 2022 and 2023, extends along US 12/18 from approximately ½ mile west of Millpond Road to ¾ mile east of County AB; and along County AB from Hope Hollow Trail to Luds Lane.
Summary of proposed changes:
- Construct a diamond interchange on new alignment approximately 1,000 feet east of the existing County AB intersection with roundabouts at the ramp terminals.
- Remove access along US 12/18 between I-39/90 and County AB with the exception of the eastbound right turn movement onto Millpond Road.
- Construct frontage roads to connect Millpond Road and Long Drive into the realigned County AB.
- Add a roundabout at the new County AB and Millpond Road intersection.
A virtual presentation and exhibits detailing the project are available for viewing on the project website at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/us1218-countyab/.
Anyone with an interest in the project is encouraged to view the project website and provide input using the online comment form.
From WisDOT:
“Your comments will assist us in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public as well as the needs of the local community. Your input is welcome and appreciated throughout the design process. Comments received prior to March 5, 2021 will be included in the environmental document. Questions and comments can also be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Derek Potter at (608) 246-3861, derek.potter@dot.wi.gov, or mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704.”
