McFarland girls golf second at Lakeside Quad, defeated by Mount Horeb

Nikkia Kohn hits a tee shot from the Oak Ridge best ball event. At the Lakeside Quad, Kohn finished fourth overall on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
In a dual match against Mount Horeb, McFarland was defeated 196-216 on Monday, Aug. 30.
Brynne Bieri carded the lowest score for the Spartans, shooting a 50 for the round. Teammate Nikkia Kohn was one stroke behind, earning a 51 on the day.
Emily Fenrick (56) and Megan Gates (59) rounded up the scoring for McFarland. Emily Schoeller’s score of 60 was not used in the team tally.
Ella Fager of Mount Horeb shot a 45, earning medalist honors for the round.
Lakeside Quad
The Spartans earned a second-place finish, shooting a 206, at the Lakeside Quad on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Nikkia Kohn finished fourth overall with a 46, the lowest score for McFarland. Kohn was aided by shooting pars on the 12th and 16th holes.
Megan Gates shot a 50 and Brynne Bieri carded a 54 for the round. Emily Schoeller and Emily Fenrick both scored a 56, causing the other 56 to be dropped from the team tally.
Ava Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran earned medalist honors, shooting a 40 on the back nine.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 177, McFarland 206, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 221, Clinton 263.