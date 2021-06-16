McFarland chooses a village-owned solar array on new safety center

The Village of McFarland is moving forward with purchasing its own solar panels for its sustainable municipal building, that’s set to break ground this fall.
The village is planning to construct a public safety center at Holscher Road and Broadhead St. to house McFarland’s municipal, fire and police departments and the village’s municipal court.
Through a geothermal system below ground and solar panels mounted on the roof and surrounding area, the building is envisioned to produce as much renewable energy as it consumes every year. It’s expected to be the first net zero energy public safety center in the state.
Initial plans for the center included the village of McFarland investing in its own solar array for the building and the necessary electrical system to generate solar energy.
In late May, the McFarland Village Board began considering a partnership with Alliant Energy on those solar arrays.
Instead of the village purchasing its own solar panel system, it would lease the roof space, exterior wall space and ground near the new Public Safety Center to Alliant Energy, which would install Alliant-owned solar panels on the property.
The arrangement with Alliant would have been part of a newly-created Alliant Energy customer-hosted renewable energy program, which focuses on adding solar to already-constructed facilities.
The energy generated at the site would be returned to the Alliant Energy electrical grid in addition to powering the building.
However, the McFarland village board voted against this partnership on June 14.
Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said there were benefits and drawbacks to both approaches to adding solar to the new building, and the village may still consider partnering with Alliant on other solar projects, but that this program didn’t seem like the right fit for this project.
Schuenke said that McFarland had not received a proposal from Alliant Energy, and couldn’t be sure of the exact details of the arrangement. And waiting further into the summer, village staff and consultants said, could lead to construction delays on the entire project.
“Every week lost during design is usually regretted during construction,” said Jordan Schulz of Huffman Facility Development, the village’s construction managing firm on the project. “Generally it’s really hard to make up that time later.”
Schuenke said another factor was where the funding of an Alliant partnership would come from. A McFarland-owned solar panel system, Schuenke said, would fall under the capital projects budget, which the village borrows for and would not be subject to tax levy limit caps. If the village were to partner with Alliant Energy, the expenses for the solar panels would become operating costs, which are subject to levy limits, and could take away from future village goals.
Village board member Chris St. Clair questioned whether the board should wait for a more concrete proposal, but the board ultimately voted to stay the course with village-owned solar.
Board members said they saw village-owned solar as a better course for the project, despite the lower up-front investment.
Meeting format
In other matters, the McFarland Village Board decided to continue holding its meetings in a hybrid format beginning in August, with visions of returning to fully in-person meetings in the future.
After a lengthy discussion, the board voted to continue a virtual option for the time being.
A majority of board members and guests will be asked to attend in-person, with only a few joining virtually as needed. Virtual zoom attendance will remain an option to the public.