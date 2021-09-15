McFarland girls swim defeats Portage

The Spartan swimmers breezed past the Portage Warriors with a 137-26 victory in their dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
In the 200-meter medley relay, juniors Mara Freeman, Laura Billmann, Brooklyn Ray and sophomore Sofia Alf won with a time of two minutes and 14.56 seconds.
Junior Emily Schoenbrodt won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:23.20. Schoenbrodt also won the 100-meter butterfly, racing to a 1:10.61 finish.
Alf won the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 30.84 seconds, and won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:06.49.
Senior Hadley Johnson cruised to a first-place finish with a time of 5:03.25 in the 400-meter freestyle. Johnson’s margin of victory was more than 20 seconds faster than second place.
With a time of 2:38.92, junior Adriana Nickels won the 200-meter individual medley.
In the 200-meter freestyle relay, the team of Nickels, Alf, junior Natalie Schwaab and sophomore Lily League (2:00.68) defeated teammates of Schoenbrodt, Ray, Johnson and sophomore Caroline Green (2:01.65) as McFarland ran unopposed.
Freeman, with a time of 1:07.84, won the 100-meter backstroke. Billman won the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:26.65.
League, Schwaab, Freeman and sophomore Ellie Kunze won the 400-meter freestyle relay with a time of 4:35.47, defeating Portage by nearly a minute.