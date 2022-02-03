Stoughton Icebergs defeated by Black River Falls, Fond du Lac and Lakeshore

The Icebergs could not contain the Black River Falls Tigers, losing 5-2 on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Sophomore defenseman Avery Gerothanas of Monona Grove put the Icebergs up 1-0 with a goal in the first period.
Black River Falls (10-11) responded with two goals in the first period, taking a 2-1 lead. Zowie Hunter, who scored three goals on Saturday, added two goals in the second period. Another goal from the Tigers gave Black River Falls a 5-1 lead.
Sophomore forward Addy Milota of Stoughton scored on a power play in third period, assisted by junior defenseman Arianna Stroede of Monona Grove and junior forward Laila Howe of Monona Grove. Stoughton junior goalie Jordyn Godfrey recorded 26 saves. The Icebergs (7-11, 5-5) are looking to break a five game losing streak.
Black River Falls 5, Stoughton 2
Black River Falls 2 3 0 — 5
Stoughton Icebergs 1 0 1 — 2
1st period
S- Avery Gerothanas, 0:48. B- Lexie Hagen (Zowie Hunter, Skylar Pierce), 5:18. B- Zowie Hunter (Courtney Magnuson), 7:51.
2nd period
B- Zowie Hunter (Lexie Hagen), 4:35. B- Zowie Hunter (Courtney Magnuson), 9:02. B- Payton O’Neill (Hannah Long), 11:25.
3rd period
S- Addy Milota (PP) (Arianna Stroede, Laila Howe), 13:08.
Fond du Lac 4, Stoughton 0
Three first-period goals by the Fond du Lac Warbirds put away the Stoughton Icebergs 4-0 on Thursday, Jan. 27.
It only took Ella Spies 32 seconds to get the Warbirds on the board in the first period. Emily Brown scored and Josie Kooima scored on a power play, putting Fond du Lac up 3-0.
Spies scored a goal on a power play in the second period, giving Fond du Lac a 4-0 victory. Stoughton junior goalie Jordyn Godfrey of Monona Grove recorded 20 saves, while junior Aven Gruner of Stoughton added seven saves.
Fond du Lac 4, Stoughton 0
1st period
F- Ella Spies (Sydriha Retzlaff), 0:32. F- Emily Brown (Ella Spies), 9:23. F- Josie Kooima (PP) (Kristi Binder, Allison Waara), 11:17.
2nd period
F- Ella Spies (PP) (Emily Brown), 5:28.
Lakeshore 4,Stoughton 0
The Icebergs couldn’t contain Jillian Bilsborough of Lakeshore on Tuesday, Jan. 25, during a 4-0 loss to the Lightning.
Bilsborough scored in the first period, assisted by Aalyiah Lathrop and Renata Commare. Commare put the Lightning up 2-0 with a goal, assisted by Bilsborough.
Bilsborough added her second goal in the second period, assisted by Lathrop and Kayla Carmichael. The Lightning (9-8) put away a fourth goal in the second period as Cassidy Sullivan scored, assisted by Emily Scozzafave and Lauren McCormack.
Icebergs junior goalie Jordyn Godfrey of Monona Grove recorded 10 saves. Aven Grunner of Stoughton also saw time in net, going 6-6 in save opportunities.
Lakeshore 4, Stoughton 0
Stoughton 0 0 0 — 0
Lakeshore 2 2 0 — 4
1st period
L- Jillian Bilsborough (Aalyiah Lathrop, Renata Commare), 11:02. L- Renata Commare (Jillian Bilsborough), 14:50.
2nd period
L- Jillian Bilsborough (Aalyiah Lathrop, Kayla Carmichael), 1:12. L- Cassidy Sullivan (Emily Scozzafave, Lauren McCormack), 12:01.