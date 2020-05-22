McFarland High School senior Peyton Witt said the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the 2020 girls soccer season has taught her a big lesson: She loves to stay active and busy, and doesn’t like sitting around all day.
Witt and her senior teammates were eager to begin play this spring after an excellent 2019 campaign in which the Spartans finished 18-0-3 overall, and won the Rock Valley Conference with a 10-0 mark. McFarland advanced to the sectional semifinal in the WIAA Division 3 tournament against Sugar River but lost in a penalty kick shootout. Witt was the second-leading scorer for the Spartans in 2019 with 28 goals and six assists for 62 points.
While her senior year on the team was taken away, she will be continuing to play in college as she recently signed a letter of intent to play women’s soccer at Marian University in Fond du Lac.
“I love the game, the coaches are super awesome, and I really liked the campus,” Witt said. “Just the fact that I would have a chance to play soccer again is amazing.”
Marian ended its 2019 season with an overall record of 8-10 and 6-6 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. Head coach Jillian Saiberlich will be entering her ninth season as the head coach of the Sabres. Last season’s squad will graduate seven seniors.
Witt, who also played volleyball and basketball at McFarland, said she is grateful to everyone at the high school who helped develop her into a college athlete.
“All of my coaches have made me become so much better throughout the years,” Witt said. “They all pushed me to be my best, and I’m super grateful for that. I’ve had so many great memories that I’ll never forget. I’m so proud to have been a Spartan.”
McFarland girls soccer coach T.J. DiPrizio played men’s soccer at Marian University before graduating in 2006.
