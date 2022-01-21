 Skip to main content

Jan. 20 College News

UW-Milwaukee

A dozen local students earned their degrees from UW-Milwaukee this winter, after completing the fall 2021 semester. Those students are: 

Madison

Hannah Boettger, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science

Ciera Carey, School of Education, Bachelor of Science

Kira Hogan, School of Education, Bachelor of Science

Stephanie Kusuda, School of Education, Master of Science

Sumitra Rai, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science

Bronwen Risse-Connolly, Global Studies Interdisciplinary, Bachelor of Arts

Sharmaria Russell, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science

Orlando Verdecia, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work

McFarland

Carissa Kolpek, College of Health Sciences, Master of Science

Charles Radomski, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Brady Wedvick, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Jordin White, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science

UW-Stevens Point

Many local students earned academic recognition for their performance in the fall 2021 semester. To earn the highest honors available, students must earn a grade point average of 3.9 to 4.0. For high honors, students must earn a GPA of 3.75 to 2.89. For honors, students earned a 3.5 to 3.74 GPA. 

Cottage Grove

George Christianson, Senior, Highest Honors

Sophia Harvey, Freshman, Highest Honors

Claire Hoenecke, Senior, Highest Honors

Madison

Benjamin Brown, Senior, High Honors

Karlynn Buss, Freshman, Highest Honors

Bryce Doyle, Sophomore, Honors

Gabriel Lemke, Junior, Honors

Kelli Schlesinger, Junior, Honors

McFarland

Matthew Amrhein, Freshman, High Honors

Chloe Dettmers, Freshman, Honors

Freya Gilbertson, Sophomore, Honors

Grace Henes, Sophomore, High Honors

Megan Jansen, Senior, High Honors

Evan Peterson, Freshman, Highest Honors

Hunter Starkman, Senior, Honors

Monona

Lydia Miller, Sophomore, Highest Honors

Samuel Suski, Freshman, Honors

Minnesota State University-Mankato 

Tyler Johnson of McFarland completed a degree at Minnesota State University-Mankato following the fall 2021 semester. Johnson graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in sport management. The college celebrated commencement on Dec. 11. 

UW-Green Bay

UW-Green Bay has announced its academic honors for the fall 2021 semester. To earn highest honors, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average. High honors goes to students earning a 3.99 to 3.75 GPA. Honors are given to students with GPAs of 3.74 to 3.5. 

Sabrina Sodermark of Madison earned Semester Honors. Amy Vandenburg of Madison earned Semester High Honors. Abbie Harrington of McFarland earned Semester Highest Honors. Kj LeFave of McFarland earned Semester High Honors. Bryce Thompson of McFarland earned Semester High Honors. And Andre Hermes of Monona earned Semester Honors. 

