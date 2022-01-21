Jan. 20 College News

UW-Milwaukee
A dozen local students earned their degrees from UW-Milwaukee this winter, after completing the fall 2021 semester. Those students are:
Madison
Hannah Boettger, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science
Ciera Carey, School of Education, Bachelor of Science
Kira Hogan, School of Education, Bachelor of Science
Stephanie Kusuda, School of Education, Master of Science
Sumitra Rai, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science
Bronwen Risse-Connolly, Global Studies Interdisciplinary, Bachelor of Arts
Sharmaria Russell, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science
Orlando Verdecia, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work
McFarland
Carissa Kolpek, College of Health Sciences, Master of Science
Charles Radomski, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Brady Wedvick, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jordin White, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science
UW-Stevens Point
Many local students earned academic recognition for their performance in the fall 2021 semester. To earn the highest honors available, students must earn a grade point average of 3.9 to 4.0. For high honors, students must earn a GPA of 3.75 to 2.89. For honors, students earned a 3.5 to 3.74 GPA.
Cottage Grove
George Christianson, Senior, Highest Honors
Sophia Harvey, Freshman, Highest Honors
Claire Hoenecke, Senior, Highest Honors
Madison
Benjamin Brown, Senior, High Honors
Karlynn Buss, Freshman, Highest Honors
Bryce Doyle, Sophomore, Honors
Gabriel Lemke, Junior, Honors
Kelli Schlesinger, Junior, Honors
McFarland
Matthew Amrhein, Freshman, High Honors
Chloe Dettmers, Freshman, Honors
Freya Gilbertson, Sophomore, Honors
Grace Henes, Sophomore, High Honors
Megan Jansen, Senior, High Honors
Evan Peterson, Freshman, Highest Honors
Hunter Starkman, Senior, Honors
Monona
Lydia Miller, Sophomore, Highest Honors
Samuel Suski, Freshman, Honors
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Tyler Johnson of McFarland completed a degree at Minnesota State University-Mankato following the fall 2021 semester. Johnson graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in sport management. The college celebrated commencement on Dec. 11.
UW-Green Bay
UW-Green Bay has announced its academic honors for the fall 2021 semester. To earn highest honors, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average. High honors goes to students earning a 3.99 to 3.75 GPA. Honors are given to students with GPAs of 3.74 to 3.5.
Sabrina Sodermark of Madison earned Semester Honors. Amy Vandenburg of Madison earned Semester High Honors. Abbie Harrington of McFarland earned Semester Highest Honors. Kj LeFave of McFarland earned Semester High Honors. Bryce Thompson of McFarland earned Semester High Honors. And Andre Hermes of Monona earned Semester Honors.