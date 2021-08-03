Muskies knocked out of playoff contention with loss to Stoughton

The McFarland Muskies let an early lead slip away in an 8-4 loss to the Stoughton Merchants on Sunday, Aug. 1.
The McFarland offense got runners on the move in the top of the first inning. Will Reinicke led off the game with a sharp single off the third base bag, and Austin Miller walked. Xavier Schreiber drove both of the runners home with a double in the gap, and a sacrifice fly by Noah Punzel gave the Muskies an early 3-0 lead.
Miller started on the mound for McFarland, giving up a run in the bottom of the first. After a two-out error extended the inning with runners on third and first, Miller recorded his third strikeout of the inning to escape the jam.
“He didn’t pitch for a couple of weeks, so he just wanted to go short-set because he starts college ball coming up so we didn’t want to wear him down too much,” said McFarland Muskies manager Justin Hanson.
Cam Schaaf recorded a one-out single for the Muskies in the top of the second. After stealing second base, Schaaf scored on an RBI single from Miller, and McFarland went up 4-1.
Stoughton continued to chip away at the McFarland lead with two runs in the bottom of the frame. An RBI single and a wild pitch brought the Merchants within a run.
Ian Schildgen took over for Miller on the mound for the Muskies in the top of the third. Schildgen retired the Merchants with ease, putting Stoughton away in order in the third and fourth innings.
“You can’t ask for much better than that, for a guy to go out there and... to work. He’s a gamer,” said Hanson.
In the bottom of the fifth, Stoughton took a 5-4 lead. A single and a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt tied the game, and a sacrifice fly put Stoughton in the lead.
The best chance for a McFarland rally came in the top of the seventh with two outs. Schildgen walked and Schreiber singled, putting runners on first and second for Nick Knocke. Knocke put a charge in the ball, but the flyout stayed in the yard, finding a Merchant glove and allowing Stoughton to escape the jam.
Stoughton added to its lead in the bottom of the seventh with three runs. An RBI single, a sacrifice fly and an RBI double gave the Merchants an 8-4 lead.
In the top of the ninth, McFarland kept fighting with two outs in the inning. A double by Miller and a walk by Schildgen gave the Muskies some life. However, a flyout sealed Stoughton’s victory over McFarland 8-4.
Schildgen pitched seven innings, striking out four in the loss. Schreiber recorded two hits, two RBIs and a walk at the plate for McFarland.
The loss drops McFarland’s record to 3-6 on the season, good for seventh place in the Southeast Section standings. McFarland will face the Albion Tigers at the McFarland Baseball Field on Sunday, Aug. 8.