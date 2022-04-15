Brielle Bruce is McFarland Optimist's Senior of the Month

McFarland High School senior Brielle Bruce has been selected as this month’s Optimist Club Senior of the Month.
Bruce is the child of Monica and Brian Bruce, and is an active member of the MHS community. Bruce is as a member of the cross country and track teams, has been a cast member of the MHS musical and play, and is serving as the president of the Black Student union.
After graduation, Bruce plans to attend UW-Milwaukee, and plans to major in music theater and minor in ESL and Korean.
Bruce was nominated by MHS social studies teacher Matt Levin.
“Brielle is a wonderful member of our school community. She is engaged in various activities and is committed to making our school a better place and a more welcoming place for all students,” Levin said. “This year, she’s been involved in cross country and track, the fall musical and spring play, and several student clubs. She’s the president of the Black Student Union, which is a place where some of our students of color are able to share their experiences with each other and also plan ways to engage the entire school community in issues they are passionate about. She is a great role model for her peers and for younger students. We are lucky to have her at MHS!”
To nominate a McFarland High School Senior for this honor, please contact Tom Mooney at tomgmooney@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page for the Optimist Club of McFarland.