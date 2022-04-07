April 7 Local Government Meetings

Parks and Recreation Board: April 12, 6:30 p.m.
Community Media Committee: April 14, 6 p.m., Virtual
Police and Fire Commission: April 9, 8 a.m., Municipal Center/Virtual
Committee of the Whole: April 11, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual
Village Board: April 11, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual
Public Works Committee: April 12, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual
Public Safety Committee: April 13, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual
Village Board: April 4, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall/Virtual
Public Works: April 5, 6 p.m., Virtual
Ad Hoc Housing Task Force: April 6, 5:30 p.m.
Tourism Commission: April 7, 6 p.m.,
Emergency Governance: April 12, 6 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual
Court: April 13, 6 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual
School Board: April 13, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual
School Board: April 18, 7 p.m., Virtual
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.