April 7 Local Government Meetings

City of Monona

Parks and Recreation Board: April 12, 6:30 p.m.

Community Media Committee: April 14, 6 p.m., Virtual

Village of McFarland

Police and Fire Commission: April 9, 8 a.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Committee of the Whole: April 11, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village Board: April 11, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Public Works Committee: April 12, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Public Safety Committee: April 13, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village of Cottage Grove

Village Board: April 4, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall/Virtual

Public Works: April 5, 6 p.m., Virtual

Ad Hoc Housing Task Force: April 6, 5:30 p.m.

Tourism Commission: April 7, 6 p.m.,

Town of Cottage Grove

Emergency Governance: April 12, 6 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

Court: April 13, 6 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

Monona Grove School District

School Board: April 13, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual

McFarland School District

School Board: April 18, 7 p.m., Virtual

