Drivers are urged to keep an eye out for several changes as reconstruction continues on Interstate 39/90 and its intersection with Highway 12/18 (Madison Beltline) in the days and weeks ahead.
Starting Monday, July 13, the two Beltline interchange loops will be closed until early to mid-October. This includes the I-39/90 southbound exit loop ramp (Exit 142B) to eastbound Highway 12/18, and westbound Highway 12/18 loop ramp (Exit 267A) to I-39/90 southbound. Drivers should follow the signed detour route.
All lane restrictions, road and ramp closures, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
Two lanes remain open to traffic on I-39/90 (in each direction) during daytime hours and weekends.
Access remains open to area businesses in the project area.
Nightly single lane closures (from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) are planned through Friday, July 10 on I-39/90 northbound and southbound in the following work zones, unless noted otherwise. Minor delays may occur during these lane closures.
– Femrite Drive underpass, anticipated completion in the fall of 2021: I-39/90 traffic located on existing lanes through the Beltline interchange (Exit 142 A-B); one lane closed on westbound Highway 12/18 from Millpond Road to I-39/90 southbound loop ramp (the land closure will continue through the 2020 construction season).
– Highway AB to Highway 12/18 interchange, Siggelkow Road underpass, anticipated completion in November: I-39/90 southbound traffic is shifted onto the new southbound concrete pavement between the Highway 12/18 interchange and Highway AB near McFarland; on Tuesday, July 7, I-39/90 northbound traffic will shift onto the new concrete pavement. Watch for lane shifts and crossovers through this area. This shift is weather dependent, and the backup date is Wednesday, July 8.; Highway AB over I-39/90 near McFarland is closed Monday, July 6, and Tuesday, July 7; Siggelkow Road under I-39/90 near McFarland is closed starting Monday, July 13, until early October. Alternate routes will be required.
