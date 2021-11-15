Sarah Kopp named Senior of the Month by McFarland Optimists

McFarland High School senior Sarah Kopp has been named McFarland Optimist Club’s senior of the month for November 2021.
Kopp, the daughter of Michael and Mary Kopp, plans on attending Winona State University to study data science after high school.
She takes part in several extracurricular activities in McFarland, including swimming, link crew, model UN, ultimate frisbee and serving as president of National Honor Society.
Additonal accomplishments of Kopp include an academic letter and three athletic letters.
Kopp was nominated by McFarland teacher and coach Tod Lacey.
“Sarah is a positive leader in both the classroom and on the tennis court. She served as captain on the girls’ tennis team this fall, and made a strong point of welcoming and including new team members,” said Lacey. “She hosted a pasta party, then organized a special team breakfast and picked up the freshmen to include them. Sarah is always a beacon of positive energy. She also puts a great amount of energy into classwork and always encourages classmates to discuss and share — even during our Zoom period.”
To nominate a McFarland Optimist high school Senior of the Month, contact Tom Mooney at tomgmooney@gmail.com or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download further information.