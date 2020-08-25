The August McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month is Katie Hildebrandt, a senior at McFarland High School and nominated by MHS staff members Trish Fortune and Jossie Peterson.
“Katie has a natural ability to connect with others. She is a great student, athlete, teammate, friend and role model to the younger student athletes in our district,” Fortune said. “She is kind, caring, confident and others love being around her. She works hard and follows the rules. I highly recommend her for the Optimist Student of the Month.”
Hildebrandt plans to pursue her passion for interior design after graduation.
“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and coaching Katie for her entire high school career,” Peterson said. “Katie is a quiet but at the same time loud leader. She may not be as vocal as her peers, but her actions and commitment to Spartan Nation is louder than anyone else’s. Katie’s academics are a huge part of her success as a student athlete. Last school year, she was inducted into the National Honor Society. Katie has been involved with three different sports, all on the varsity level collecting even more accolades – all-conference ranging from honorable mention to first and second team all-conference mentions.
“Katie shows up to school and practice ready to work and set a great example for her peers. She is someone who you can depend on. Whenever we have youth camps or suggest visiting youth practices, Katie is the one to organize it and be there to be a great example for the youths of McFarland. One of Katie’s strengths that contributes to her success is her on-going want for more education and need of information to make her better. She is someone you want to be around if you want to make yourself better. She has this way of making herself better, her peers and teammates better and making everything seem to be better. If you want something done, Katie is your girl. Katie lives and breathes the Spartan Dream.”
Hildebrandt’s parents are Kristin and Steven Hildebrandt.
The public is encouraged to nominate a McFarland High School senior for this honor. Contact Penny Thompson at ThompsP@mcfsd.org to request a nomination form or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download a form.
