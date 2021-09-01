McFarland boys soccer opens the season with a draw against MG, defeats East Troy

McFarland senior midfielder Karan Tara celebrates after scoring a goal in McFarland’s 3-3 draw against MG on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Two second-half goals helped pull the Spartans ahead 2-0 of East Troy on Monday, Aug. 30.
Junior midfielder Bubba Blair scored in the 46th minute, assisted by senior forward Zach Nichols to put McFarland up 1-0. Nichols, assisted by senior midfielder Kyle Conner, found the back of the net in the 70th minute. Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had five saves in the win.
McFarland earned its first win of the year against East Troy and moved to 1-0-1 on the season.
McFarland 3
Monona Grove 3
After initially falling behind 3-1, McFarland earned a 3-3 draw against Monona Grove on Saturday, Aug. 28.
“I give our guys a lot of credit for coming back, we battled back to score those two goals and tie it 3-3 and we had some opportunities late in the game too,” said McFarland coach Brett Ogorzalek.
Monona Grove got on the board right away after converting a penalty kick to go up 1-0 in the second minute.
McFarland looked for opportunities to come through, several created by senior forward Zach Nichols. A shot curling towards the lower corner of the goal was saved in the 14th minute, and two headers missed wide in the 19th and 25th minute.
McFarland tied the game after Nichols scored in the 29th minute, assisted by junior midfielder Keegan Bell. Right before the half, MG converted another penalty kick in the 39th minute to have a 2-1 advantage.
Junior defender Rowan Wagner clears a ball upfield in McFarland’s 3-3 tie against MG on Saturday, Aug. 28.
In the second half, a corner kick by Monona Grove proved to be dangerous, and the Silver Eagles went up 3-1.
In the 58th minute, however, the Spartans chipped into the lead when senior midfielder Karan Tara scored on a header off a cross from Bell.
McFarland continued to apply pressure on the Silver Eagle defense, breaking through after Tara added another goal in the 68th minute, assisted by Bell.
“He’s an incredible player for us and he’s a great leader for us on and off the field. You can tell he was getting the guys riled up today and ready to play,” said Ogorzalek of Tara. “He even addressed the team at half time with some words of inspiration, so I was really happy to see him get not one, but two big goals for us today when we really needed them.”
Both teams would remain gridlocked at 3-3 until the final whistle blew. McFarland had 18 shots and 12 corners in the draw.