The E.D. Locke Public Library will no longer fine patrons for overdue materials.
Research has shown that fines can present an economic barrier to some patrons and eliminating overdue fines increases library usage without a significant change to overdue rates.
A growing number of libraries in the South Central Library System and across the country are going fine-free. The Monona Public Library has been fine-free for a few years now.
Lost and damaged charges still apply, as well as overdue fines for special equipment and items from outside the South Central Library System. If patrons check items out at another location, that library’s fine policies will apply.
McFarland staff are also in the process of forgiving previous overdue fines. Patrons who have questions or who would like the library to review their account should contact the library at 838-9030.
