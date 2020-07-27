Earl Sherry

Earl Orvin Sherry, 84, died peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care.
Earl was born on the family farm outside of Readstown, Wisconsin, on March 12, 1936, and was the fifth of six children of Albert and Gladys Sherry. He enjoyed his childhood farming with his dad and loved to share stories of milking cows, raising tobacco and baling hay. He attended Readstown High School. There he met Claramae “Johnnie” Hankins, and they were married in 1954. This began his lifelong career as a truck driver, as his first job was for Hankins Truck Line, hauling loads around the state and country. After his family moved to McFarland in 1962, he worked for Neuendorf Transportation for many years, and also for Carolina, Ruan, Cleary, North Farm, Natural Farms and Hufcor Trucking.
“Big E” made friends easily, he had a quick smile, easy laugh and was kind to all. Spending time with family was the most important part of his life; we spent weekends back in the Kickapoo Valley visiting family, playing cards, or in the fall hunting deer and squirrel. He coached youth baseball, attended our games, concerts, plays and then those of his grandchildren. He attended McFarland Lutheran Church and was a proud blood donor throughout his life. Through AFS, Earl and Claramae welcomed many foreign students into our home. He enjoyed bowling, softball, playing cards, dancing and Friday Night fish fries.
Earl loved to be outdoors, riding his motorcycle, his bike, or going for a walk. As a family, we took many camping trips. He enjoyed traveling and took many trips out West, also to Branson for country music concerts and to Florida in the spring. A special favorite was skiing in Colorado with his grandson Carlos.
Earl will be deeply missed by his children, Myron, Rick, Paul, and Sandra and Tom Young. He loved being Grandpa to Carlos Marrero, Katie Potts and Kayla Potts. His surviving family also includes his brother, Tom and Marge Sherry, sister Janet Schipper, and sister-in-law, Ruth Sherry. Surviving Hankins family include Andybill and Rhonda Hankins, and Sigurd Sherry.
Family preceding him were his parents, Verl Sherry, Claramae Sherry, and several brothers, sisters, and their families. Earl will be remembered fondly by nieces, nephews, and friends from around the world. His AFS kids include Jürgen of Austria, Allison of New Zealand, Angela of Venezuela and Anni of Greece. Earl enjoyed many years with his dear friend, Marge Kalscheur, and we are grateful for the friends, travels and times they shared before she passed in 2009.
A graveside service was held Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Readstown Cemetery in Readstown. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter or McFarland Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be made at www.cressfuneralservice.com/obituary/Earl-Sherry.
