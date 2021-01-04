The following winter sports schedules for McFarland High School and Monona Grove High School have been confirmed prior to press time this week. These schedules are subject to change and more games could be added in the future.
Monona Grove girls’ basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 19 @ Milton, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23 @ Platteville, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27 @ Janesville Craig, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28 @ Janesville Parker, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2 @ Beaver Dam, time TBD
Thursday, Feb. 4 vs DeForest @ JustaGame Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells, time TBD
Friday, Feb. 5 @ Lodi, time TBD
McFarland boys’ hockey
Tuesday, Jan. 12 @ Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16 @ Janesville Parker, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 20 @ Monroe, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25 @ Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29 @ Waupun, 7 p.m.
McFarland boys’ basketball
Saturday, Jan. 9 @ Beloit Turner, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11 @ Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14 @ Brodhead, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 @ Edgerton, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22 @ Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25 @ Brodhead, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2 @ Big Foot, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11 @ Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.
McFarland girls’ basketball
Thursday, Jan. 7 @ Brodhead, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8 @ Baraboo, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12 @ Edgerton, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15 @ Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18 @ Beloit Turner, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21 @ Clinton, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29 @ Evansville, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1 @ Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4 @ Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.
McFarland boys’ swimming
Thursday, Jan. 7 @ Milton, 6 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11 @ Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16 @ Sauk Prairie, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23 @ Janesville Craig, 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.