The following winter sports schedules for McFarland High School and Monona Grove High School have been confirmed prior to press time this week. These schedules are subject to change and more games could be added in the future.

Monona Grove girls’ basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 19 @ Milton, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 @ Platteville, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 @ Janesville Craig, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28 @ Janesville Parker, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2 @ Beaver Dam, time TBD

Thursday, Feb. 4 vs DeForest @ JustaGame Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells, time TBD

Friday, Feb. 5 @ Lodi, time TBD

McFarland boys’ hockey

Tuesday, Jan. 12 @ Baraboo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 @ Janesville Parker, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 @ Monroe, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 25 @ Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29 @ Waupun, 7 p.m.

McFarland boys’ basketball

Saturday, Jan. 9 @ Beloit Turner, 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 11 @ Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14 @ Brodhead, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19 @ Edgerton, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22 @ Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 25 @ Brodhead, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2 @ Big Foot, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11 @ Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.

McFarland girls’ basketball

Thursday, Jan. 7 @ Brodhead, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8 @ Baraboo, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12 @ Edgerton, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15 @ Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 18 @ Beloit Turner, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21 @ Clinton, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29 @ Evansville, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1 @ Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4 @ Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.

McFarland boys’ swimming

Thursday, Jan. 7 @ Milton, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 11 @ Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 @ Sauk Prairie, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 @ Janesville Craig, 10 a.m.

Tags

Load comments