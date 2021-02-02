The McFarland School District is beginning the process of filing a petition with the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
On Feb. 1, the school board voted in favor of submitting a waiver of flexibility to DPI in regards to Wisconsin state statute 121.02, which sets forth the minimum amount of instructional hours the district is required to meet in a school year.
Due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, McFarland is one of many districts this year worried it may prove difficult to meet the statute-defined numbers for instruction time.
In response to growing concerns from Wisconsin school districts, DPI released a COVID-19 district flexibility application.
According to DPI’s website, the waiver application, “provides districts the ability to apply for regulatory flexibility needed to implement plans for restarting and delivering education in the midst of the pandemic.”
If any district in the state does not anticipate an ability to comply with the statutory requirement on instructional hours, the waiver application must be filed to avoid penalty against the school.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, and must include the following materials: general information on the district, a statement of purpose, and a statement of need for the waiver.
If accepted, DPI will entirely waive the minimum hour requirement for any district that can prove the statute will hinder the continuity of the school’s instructional model.
Currently, the statute requires that all districts in Wisconsin must have, at a minimum, 180 days of school each academic year.
Broken down by hours, the requirement differs depending on the age group of the students.
In any given school year, kindergartners must reach at least 437 hours of instruction. First through sixth grade requires 1,050 hours of instruction, and grades seven through 12 must attend a minimum of 1,137 hours of school.
DPI staff have indicated that a main reason for the availability of the waiver is to take some weight off of teachers’ shoulders this year.
Despite the board’s decision to apply for the waiver, there are still some concerns with the board’s approach to reopening.
Katie Halverson, a middle school teacher in McFarland, said she feels as though the board isn’t communicating fairly with school staff as the district moves forward with reopening.
“For as long as I’ve been here, I feel like I’ve lived in a place where the teachers in McFarland have a really great relationship with the board. I’ve always felt proud of that and felt safe because of that,” Halverson said. “But lately, I don’t feel that way, and I think it has a lot to do with not seeing the board looking out for how teachers are actually doing.”
Board Member Tom Allen said the board is doing what it can to ensure proper support for district teachers.
“I’m welcome to hear [public comment], so long as people understand the constraints we are under as a board. We have different rules around what we can do and how we do it, but we do like hearing from teachers and we do support our teachers.”
The school board will meet again on Monday, Feb. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.