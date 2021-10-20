McFarland swim handles Monroe

Senior Emily Schoenbrodt took first place in the 50-yard freestyle against Monroe on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
McFarland notched another victory in the water with a defeat of Monroe on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
In the 200-yard medley relay, senior Mara Freeman, senior Laura Billman, senior Emily Schoenbrodt and senior Adriana Nickels won with a time of two minutes and 8.04 seconds. Freeman won the 100-yard backstroke, besting the competition with a time of 1:06.35.
In the 200-yard freestyle, junior Sofia Alf (2:23.15) beat out senior teammate Hadley Johnson (2:23.91) and sophomore Lily League (2:28.72) for first place.
Schoenbrodt took first place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.75 seconds. Johnson won the 400-meter freestyle, clocking a time of 5:00.92.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Billman, Alf, Johnson and sophomore Ellie Kunze were awarded first place with a time of 2:04.23. The 400-yard freestyle team of Schoenbrodt, Nickels, Alf and Freeman (4:19.46) claimed first place.