Letter to the Editor: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The McFarland Equity Committee (DEI) approved a contract whereby two local Black social activists will conduct an “equity audit” of the village. The audit is to “identify institutional practices that produce discriminatory trends in data that affect communities, students, school systems and organizations.” The consultants will also review school district policies. The village budget originally budgeted $25 ,000 for such an audit; the DEI proposed a budget of OVER $43,000. DEI Committee member Hilary Brandt was quoted as saying that the increased expense in taxpayer dollars is a “no brainer, especially considering it’s both a community and a village issue, and if we can’t find the funds...then I see that as a big problem”.
My complaints follow. Ms. Brandt does not understand the meaning of the word “budget”. The main purpose of a budget is to set a spending limit. Ms. Brandt acts as if those tax dollars are limitless if the purpose of spending them strikes her and the DEI Committee as a good idea. Her flippant support for nearly doubling the spending is troubling.
The Village Board and the DEI Committee have no authority whatsoever over the school board. To presume that the gentlemen hired to conduct the audit can weigh in on school district policies is both presumptuous and arrogant.
The Village of McFarland has never been sued by any person of color for race discrimination. Is there any indication in reality that there is a racial prejudice issue in McFarland, either in the public or the private sector? I have lived in McFarland since 1978, worked on many Village committees and I’ve never heard of any. The DEI Committee claims there’s a need to “foster a more fair and equitable environment...” In what way is the environment in McFarland unfair or inequitable? If an audit is needed to determine if and how that environment is unfair, it seems unlikely that such a problem exists unnoticed in this age of hypersensitivity.
I urge the Village Board to reject the unnecessary proposed equity audit or to stick to the original budget. Lower income people have to move out of McFarland these days because of ever-increasing taxes. It would behoove the Board to show some sensitivity to the people who want to stay in McFarland but can’t afford to rather than to waste money looking for a problem that doesn’t exist.
-Greg Smith
McFarland resident