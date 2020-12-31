It is winter in Wisconsin, so it's perhaps not unexpected to see regular snowfall  this time of year, but it can cause some headaches for police as drivers acclimate to icy roads.

The Dane County area received a couple of inches of snow starting late Sunday, then was hit with about four inches of snow Tuesday into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A stretch from southern Wisconsin from Milwaukee through central Iowa received closer to eight inches Tuesday, as did some patches of Wisconsin near Lake Superior. Most of Wisconsin was in the two-to-four-inch range.

All in all, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported responding to 47 crash investigations with nine injuries and two deaths from crashes between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition, State Patrol responded to 62 slide-offs and 86 motorist assists.

Monona Police respond to crash

The Monona police and fire departments, along with a vehicle from Schmidt's Auto, responded to a three-vehicle crash at E. Broadway and Highway 51 on Tuesday. No one was injured.

Locally, the Monona Police Department responded to 12 disabled vehicle calls, 10 vehicle crashes and two drunk drivers between Sunday and 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The McFarland and Cottage Grove police departments have not yet reported their call responses.

