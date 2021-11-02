McFarland volleyball advances to state with victories over Sauk Prairie, Lake Mills

A senior-led McFarland volleyball team will be making another return to the state championship after sweeping Sauk Prairie 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 in the sectional final on Saturday, Oct. 30.
“Having a lot of seniors on the court, they don’t want it to end,” said McFarland volleyball coach Trish Fortune. “That’s not passion you can teach, and I’m lucky to have that.”
In the first set, Sauk Prairie gained an early 1-0 advantage before senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds provided the Spartans with two points.
“She’s just such a coach on the court,” said Fortune. “She’s relaxed, she’s composed, she knows the game so well and that’s just key to have on the court.”
McFarland took a 5-4 lead after senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp provided a kill.
McFarland and Sauk battled to a 17-17 tie as the Spartans called a timeout. Coming out of the timeout refreshed, McFarland took the lead and clinched the set with a 25-22 victory.
“I really try to look at the other side of the net and notice the blocking and spread the ball, so I’m not constantly going to just one hitter. But if one of my hitters is hot, keep going back to them as much as I can,” said senior setter Maddy Fortune.
In the second set, McFarland opened up a 3-0 lead after an impressive rally that included the McFarland defense playing a ball off the ceiling which scored a point for the Spartans.
“We work a lot on pursuing, any type of ball, you pursue, pursue, pursue. Not only does that give you an option to get a point once you get it over the net, but it’s also just huge momentum. The whole crowd goes crazy when you win that point,” said coach Fortune.
Inspired by the home crowd, McFarland cruised through the second set, en route to a 25-16 victory.
“It takes a team,” said senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds. “It takes the bench and the people on the court to come together and really motivate each other, and work hard in practice, work hard on the court, so we can execute well.”
In the third set, McFarland and Sauk traded points before McFarland began to pull away. With the score 18-12 in favor of McFarland, Sauk burned a timeout and had to burn another when McFarland increased the lead to 22-14. However, Sauk made things difficult with a 6-3 run, but McFarland scored the 25th point and punched its ticket to state for the third straight season.
“You don’t take anything for granted, you just learn from the previous year so I don’t want to say it’s easier, but you can prepare a little bit more in detail because you know what to expect,” said coach Fortune.
Pennekamp led the team with 13 kills and 20 digs. Rounds provided 11 kills and 12 digs. Junior middle blocker Gwen Crull served three aces and senior setter Maddy Fortune had 31 assists.
McFarland (39-2) will face Pewaukee (20-8) in the Division 2 Semifinals at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The winner will advance to the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. against the winner of the Luxemburg-Casco/Reedsburg semifinal match.
McFarland 3
Lake Mills 2
With hopes for a state championship run starting to slip away, the McFarland Spartans did not want to see their season end against Lake Mills. Down 9-12 in the fifth set, McFarland volleyball head coach Trish Fortune called her final timeout in the set with the Spartans back up against the wall.
“I talked about how in 2019, we were in the same exact situation, I took a timeout when we only had nine points and we came back. I just said go out and play confident. Tipping isn’t going to win this game and so I said we got to swing, they were picking our tips really well, so we knew that we had to swing,” said Fortune.
And maybe it was the timeout, maybe it was Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer” being played over the speakers or maybe it was a group of seniors not wanting to see their season die, but the Spartans took a 6-1 run to clinch the fifth set 15-13 and defeat Lake Mills 3-2 to advance to the sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 30.
“This team isn’t used to losing sets, I think we only lost like seven to nine sets previous this year so this team is used to going 3-0, so I had to work with their emotions and not have them doubt themselves because nobody else in the gym doubted them,” said Fortune.
Throughout the match, McFarland was tested with Lake Mills diving all over the court to keep vollies alive. That effort earned Lake Mills a 25-21 victory in the first set.
McFarland took back control in the second set and never looked back. A timeout by Lake Mills after McFarland got out to an 11-6 lead did not stop the Spartan run, and McFarland clinched the set with a 25-18 victory.
“In the second set, we came out serving more aggressively and hitting more aggressively was what we focused on,” said Fortune. The team was “looking at our matchups across the net and who matched up with who” and “having Maddy then set that offensive player.”
In the third set, McFarland and Lake Mills traded points until senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp provided a thunderous kill to put the Spartans up 6-4 in the set. McFarland kept the lead throughout the set, winning 25-17, going up two games to one.
“She had the hops going on and the timing. She connected really well with the sets and timed them really well, and I also think the matchup was in her favor as well with the blocking on the other side of the net, so she was definitely in the zone,” said Fortune about Pennekamp.
Facing a loss, Lake Mills battled hard in the fourth set, pushing out to a 24-18 lead. Out of timeouts, McFarland cut the deficit to 20-24, forcing Lake Mills to take a timeout.
The Spartans continued to shrink the deficit, winning two more points to force another Lake Mills timeout with the score 24-22. McFarland won another point before Lake Mills took the set with a 25-23 victory.
The momentum from the fourth set did not carry over for the Spartans in the tiebreaker set. Falling behind 4-6 forced a timeout and with the Lake Mills lead pushing to 12-9, Fortune had to take another timeout. McFarland finally got the momentum on their side, clinching the final set 15-13 and earning a spot in the sectional final.
The match was the 38th win of the season, a McFarland volleyball program record.
“This is our 20th year and we’ve been at this for so long and we’ve had some good years and we’ve had some down years. These kids are so excited about that and it’s them. We’re just guiding them along, they’re just super passionate and they’re just a resilient group,” said Fortune.
Pennekamp led the team with 25 kills. Junior middle blocker Gwen Crull recorded three blocks and served three aces.
Senior setter Maddy Fortune recorded 54 assists and had 22 digs. While senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds recorded 16 kills and 21 digs.