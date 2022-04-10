Julia Ackley wins pole vault as McFarland girls track and field sixth; boys eighth at Spartan Invite

Winning one event at the Spartan Invite on Saturday, April 9, the McFarland girls track team scored sixth and the boys took eighth.
“The kids have been responding really well to the workouts that we’ve been giving them. They’ve been so flexible with the weather and adjusting to indoor workouts versus outdoor workouts,” said McFarland track and field coach Andrew Garvey.
Girls
Freshman Julia Ackley won the pole vault with a height of 10 feet. Ackley finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.44 seconds, and senior Chloe Goecks (18.34) took sixth.
In the high jump, freshman Rachel Kuehl scored second at a mark of 11 feet, and junior Ella Lodewyk (4’7”) finished sixth. Kuehl finished third in the long jump at 14 feet and 8.50 inches.
Senior Lilly Innes (54.27) placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and freshman Kendall Riemen (57.76) took sixth. Junior Sofia Alf ran seventh in the 400-meter dash at one minute and 12.35 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of sophomore Chloerissa Johnson, Ackley, freshman Rachel Kuehl and sophomore Emily Sprang finished third at 1:58.59. The 4x800 team of Alf, Innes, Johnson and Sprang (4:51.47) placed fifth.
The 4x800 relay team of Alf, Sprang, senior Katie Rossman and junior Maggie Paulios finished fifth at 11:32.97.
Junior Emily Schoeller tied for 10th in the shot put at 27 feet and 6.50 inches. Schoeller threw sixth in the discus event at 95 feet and six inches.
Boys
In the 100-meter dash, junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre finished third with a time of 11.42 seconds. Sophomore Cade Korth placed eighth in the 200-meter at 24.97 seconds.
Freshman Luke Rux (57.64) took sixth, freshman Shane TeBeest (58.81) placed eighth and sophomore Dane Lundy (59.19) finished ninth in the 400-meter.
Freshman Spencer Alf took second in the 800 at 2:10.52. Alf also finished second in the 1600-meter at 2:10.52.
“We knew coming in this season we would get some of the younger classmen to produce for us. We’re hoping we can continue to keep growing them, build them and peak them at the right time,” said Garvey.
In the shot put, sophomore Aaron Thompson threw to a sixth-place finish with a mark of 37 feet and 00.25 inches and freshman Brevid Roth took 10th at 32 feet and 2.50 inches. Thompson tied for eighth in the discus throw at 103 feet and two inches.
Junior Travis Zadra finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.77 seconds. Zadra placed eighth in the 300 hurdles at 47.84 seconds.
In the high jump, junior Micah Pribbenow jumped eighth at five feet and four inches. Sophomore Remington Burns took ninth in the triple jump at 35 feet and 10 inches.
“We’re also putting some of the kids in different events that they’re not used to and they’re responding well to that. So far, the energy and the kids responding has been going well,” said Garvey.
Team scores - girls: Madison Memorial 147, DeForest 111, Baraboo 102, Madison Edgewood 100, Jefferson 80, McFarland 66, Madison East 49, Fort Atkinson 35.
Team scores - boys: Madison Memorial 167, Jefferson 122, Madison Edgewood 95, Baraboo 76, Madison East 68.5, DeForest 61, Fort Atkinson 59, McFarland 43.5.
McFarland Tri
The McFarland boys and girls track and field team defeated Evansville and Edgerton on Tuesday, April 5.
Boys
Sophomore Andrew Kelley won the 200-meter dash at 22.8 seconds and junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (23.1) placed second. Freshman Spencer Alf won the 1600-meter race at four minutes and 52 seconds and freshman Isaac Ewing (5:16.0) took third.
Sophomore Brock Spiegel (11:19.5) outran Baden Schrab of Evansville (11:22.6) in the 3200-meter. Spiegel, junior Aaron Fasick, sophomore Leo Freedman and sophomore Westin Fisher won the 4x800 relay at 9:41.8.
Junior Matthew Miller won the 110-meter hurdles at 16.5 seconds and won the 300-meter hurdles at 46.4 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Kelley, Dyer-Ysaguirre, junior Mason Brown and junior Paul Morris took first place at 44.6 seconds. The 4x200 relay team (1:41.3) of sophomore Dane Lundy, senior Gervais Onana, sophomore Remington Burns and junior Cade Rux defeated Evansville.
Junior Nathan Kuehl (2:27.5) and junior Max Andrew (2:33.8) placed second and third respectively in the 800-meter. Sophomore Aaron Thompson threw to a second-place mark of 37 feet and 8.75 inches, while senior Guenther Switzer (34’ 11.5”) took third.
In the 100-meter, sophomore Cade Korth (11.9) and senior Aidan Pyper (12.2) finished second and third respectively. In the high jump, junior Micah Pribbenow (5’ 4”) and Fisher (5’ 0”) placed second and third respectively.
Junior Paul Morris finished third in the long jump at 17 feet and six inches. Burns (35’ 7.75”) placed second in the triple jump.
Girls
Sophomore Chloerissa Johnson won the 200-meter at 29.2 seconds and freshman Lauren Boehnen (29.9) finished second. Junior Sofia Alf took first in the 800-meter at 2:49.8.
Junior Maya Thompson (6:48.0) defeated sophomore Annika Cheadle (7:55.0) in the 1600-meter.
Senior Lilly Innes (51.8) won the 300-meter hurdles. Senior Catherine Briddel (18.0) edged out Innes (18.1) in the 100-meter hurdles.
In the 4x100 relay, senior Brielle Bruce, senior Holly Casucci, senior Rachel Kuehl and freshman Kendra Mueller (57.2) defeated Evansville (59.7). Kuehl, Johnson, Boehnen and freshman Julia Ackley (1:57.3) defeated Evansville (2:18.8) in the 4x200 relay.
Kuehl won the high jump at four feet and 10 inches. Kuehl also took first in the long jump at 14 feet and 11 inches.
In the discus throw, junior Emily Schoeller took first with a throw of 84 feet and one inch, while senior Claire Hovland (75’ 1”) finished second. Senior Catherine Briddell won the triple jump with a mark of 29 feet and 2.5 inches.
In the 100-meter dash, junior Ella Lodewyk (14.3) and Bruce (14.6) took second and third respectively. Hovland finished second in the shot put with a throw of 26 feet and 3.75 inches and Schoeller (25’ 3.75”) took third.