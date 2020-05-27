The McFarland Lioness Club agreed at a May 11 Zoom meeting to cancel its meetings for the remainder of 2020 due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In doing so, May and June activities and fundraisers were postponed, including the club’s 19th annual raffle fundraiser that was originally scheduled for April 4. The club is working on a plan to safely proceed with the raffle at a later date or possibly to hold it virtually. Raffle ticket sale proceeds have been distributed to two local charities: the Mad City Gobblers and the McFarland Area Outreach Endowment.
The McFarland Lioness Club continues to support the Agrace Dori Bear project but plans to make this year’s contributions at a later date when it is safe to do so. To date, the club has donated 1,750 bears to this project.
Through successful fund raisers held prior to the pandemic this year, the McFarland Lioness Club continued its support of various local McFarland community organizations, Wisconsin Lions projects and some state and national organizations.
Local McFarland community organizations receiving contributions from the club include the McFarland Library, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, Aly’s Honky Tonk Hustle, local community Christmas gifts, Common Threads, Matt Splinter Tournament, McFarland EMS, McFarland Fire Department, McFarland Senior Outreach, McFarland Shop with a Cop, McFarland Youth Center, McFarland Food Pantry, McFarland High School Pride Pantry, Police Explorers, McFarland K-9 Fund, McFarland High School Senior Scholarship, Senior Service Event, McFarland Shared Table Community Meals, McFarland Stuff the Bus and the Stronger Together Milk Distribution Program.
The following Lions Projects also received continued donations from the McFarland Lioness Club: Wisconsin Lions Missions, Wisconsin Lions Foundation Camp, Wisconsin Lions Foundation Diabetes Camp, Wisconsin Lions Pride Endowment Fund and the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin.
State and national organizations receiving donations from the McFarland Lioness Club include Agrace Hospice Center, Alzhemier’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, American Diabetes Association, Badger Honor Flight, Braille Library and Transcribing Services, Domestic Abuse Intervention Service (DAIS), Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Leader Dog for the Blind, MS Society, Occu Paws, Restoring Hope Transplant House, Retired Service Volunteer Program (RSVP), Special Olympics, Susan G Komen Foundation, Three Gaits Riding Stables, UW Eye Research and the White Cane Fund.
The McFarland Lioness Club appreciates the McFarland community for its continued support of the club’s fundraising activities that made these many donations possible.
