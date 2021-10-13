McFarland boys soccer defeats Big Foot, loses to Madison West

Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had 11 saves in a loss to Madison West on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Three second-half goals by McFarland proved to make the difference in the Spartans 3-1 victory on Monday, Oct. 11.
Julian Munoz scored first for Big Foot on an assist from Reed Alness in the 27th minute. In the second half, junior Mason Brown scored after being assisted by senior Zach Nichols in the 55th minute. Nichols scored in the 58th minute to give the Spartans the lead and Brown assisted junior Bubba Blair in the 69th minute, giving McFarland the 3-1 victory.
Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had seven saves in the win.
McFarland 0
Madison West 1
Tomas Garcia provided the lone goal for Madison West in the 66th minute on Saturday, Oct. 9. Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had 11 saves in the loss.