McFarland swim defeated by Edgewood

Taking on Edgewood, the Spartans were defeated 140-45 on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Mara Freeman, Laura Billmann, Emily Schoenbrodt and Adriana Nickels placed second with a time of one minute and 55.57 seconds.
Freeman (57.95) placed third in the 100-yard freestyle and finished in second (59.94) in the 100-yard backstroke. Nickels finished third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.64.
Schoenbrodt (25.93) scored third in the 50-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard butterfly took second with a time of 1:02.63. Billmann secured second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.94.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Johnson, Natalie Schwaab, Sofia Alf and Cassie Van Horn took third with a time of 1:50.98. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Schoenbrodt, Alf, Nickels and Freeman took third with a time of 3:58.95.