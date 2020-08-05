Oregon Community Bank has been named an Outstanding Community Bank Lender, according to Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). This recognition is based on the strength of Oregon Community Bank’s competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2019.
The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2019. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size adjusted for loan charge-offs at certain percentile thresholds.
Oregon Community Bank, a $1.3 billion bank established in 1976, offers a full range of personal and business financial services including consumer, real estate, and business lending.
McFarland State Bank was recently merged with Oregon Community Bank and will be formally combined with the bank after a data conversion later this year.
