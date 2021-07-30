McFarland woman arrested on fifth offense OWI with a minor passenger in the car

A 40-year-old McFarland woman was taken into custody Wednesday, July 28 under suspicion of driving while intoxicated, fifth offense, with a passenger under 16 years of age.
The McFarland Police Department said in a media release that at 7:56 p.m. on July 28, a McFarland police officer witnessed a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 51 fitting the description of a vehicle involved in a recent Monona incident, where a complainant reported the driver was intoxicated.
Upon following the vehicle onto Larson Beach Road and Taylor Road, the officer stopped the vehicle for speeding. The driver was then identified as 40-year-old Angela Dimaggio of McFarland.
Dimaggio reportedly told the officer she was on her way home, at which point the officer requested she perform a field sobriety test. Though Dimaggio did exit the vehicle, the release said she refused the sobriety test and allegedly told the officer to “just take her to jail.”
The officer then determined there was a basis to arrest Dimaggio. She was booked into the Dane County Jail for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated fifth offense with a passenger under 16 years of age. Other charges are pending based on results of a blood test, the media release said.
McFarland police confirmed that the arresting officer made arrangements with a responsible party to care for the minor passenger.