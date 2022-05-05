 Skip to main content
May 5-13 Local Government Meetings

City of Monona

License Review Committee: May 10, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/Virtual

Parks and Recreation Board: May 10, 6:30 p.m

Community Media Committee: May 12, 5 p.m., Virtual

Village of McFarland

Sustainability Committee: May 9, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

School Board and Village Board Joint Planning Committee: May 10, 4 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Committee of the Whole: May 10, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village Board: May 10, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Landmarks Commission: May 11, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Community Development Authority: May 11, 7 p.m, Municipal Center/Virtual

Village of Cottage Grove

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Committee: May 5

Community Development Authority: May 9

Utility Commission: May 11

Plan Commission: May 11

Board of Review: May 12

Town of Cottage Grove

Emergency Government: May 10, 6 p.m.

Court: May 11, 6-7 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

Monona Grove School District

School Board: May 11, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual

