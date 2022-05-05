May 5-13 Local Government Meetings Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of MononaLicense Review Committee: May 10, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/VirtualParks and Recreation Board: May 10, 6:30 p.mCommunity Media Committee: May 12, 5 p.m., VirtualVillage of McFarlandSustainability Committee: May 9, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualSchool Board and Village Board Joint Planning Committee: May 10, 4 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualCommittee of the Whole: May 10, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage Board: May 10, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualLandmarks Commission: May 11, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualCommunity Development Authority: May 11, 7 p.m, Municipal Center/VirtualVillage of Cottage GroveParks, Recreation and Forestry Committee: May 5Community Development Authority: May 9Utility Commission: May 11Plan Commission: May 11Board of Review: May 12Town of Cottage GroveEmergency Government: May 10, 6 p.m.Court: May 11, 6-7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualMonona Grove School DistrictSchool Board: May 11, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today