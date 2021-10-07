McFarland volunteers receive Governor's Service Award

The Governor’s Service Awards honor outstanding national service members, volunteers, and programs that have helped to address serious social needs in their communities.
Those honored by these awards will have made significant contributions to Wisconsin through their service efforts, with their generous service impacting the lives of countless Wisconsinites.
McFarland Senior Outreach is incredibly proud to congratulate six local 2021 award recipients who have each devoted over 20 years of service supporting the older adults in our community with their volunteerism with Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Dane County (RSVP):
- Gary Karl
- Janet Knutson
- Wayne Meyer
- Betsy Rewey
- George Fuller
- Karen Foy