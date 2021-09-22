Homecomings approach

Both the McFarland and Monona Grove school districts will celebrate Homecoming from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 this year. This year’s Homecoming events mark a return to in-person school traditions, after last year’s Homecoming events went virtual due to COVID-19.
McFarland
McFarland High School’s Homecoming theme this year is decades, with seniors sporting the 1980s, juniors the 1970s, sophomores the 1960s and freshmen the 1990s.
School staff say that district COVID-19 protocols will be required at these school-sponsored events.
Homecoming week kicks off with float-decorating on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 1-5 p.m. and window-painting on Sunday, Sept. 26 at the McFarland Culvers, Spartan Pizza, Luke’s Cafe and Pick n’ Save.
The parade will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, running from Indian Mound Middle School 6330 Exchange Street to McFarland High School, 5103 Farwell Street. Parade steps off at 6 p.m.
Following the parade, there will be a community pep rally on Sept. 29 from 7-8 p.m. in the football stadium. Community members are invited to attend. The pep rally will include the Homecoming court introduction, band performances, a dodgeball tournament final, class tug of war, a guy/girl dance and fall athlete recognition.
And from 8:30-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 will be Powderpuff football games.
Friday, Oct. 1 is the Homecoming game at 7 p.m. at McFarland High School. The Homecoming court will be crowned at halftime. And festivities wrap up on Saturday, Oct. 2 with a dance from 7-9 p.m. in the high school back parking lot.
Dress-up days are:
Monday, Sept. 27 — Color Day
Tuesday, Sept. 28 — Surfers vs. Bikers
Wednesday, Sept. 29 — Twin Day
Thursday, Sept. 30 — Decades
Friday, Oct. 1 — Spartan Out!
Monona Grove
The Monona Grove School District will celebrate Homecoming Sept. 27-Oct. 2, with dress-up days, a pep rally, a parade, a football game and a dance.
After transitioning to virtual Homecoming events during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19, this year’s Homecoming marks a return to in-person school activities. All school-wide activities will be hosted outdoors.
Monona Grove High School students will gather for a pep rally on Friday, Oct. 1 on the football field. The pep rally will include the announcement of Homecoming royalty, a dance performance by football players and the dance team, a teacher lip synch, games and speakers.
Following the pep rally, the annual Homecoming Parade will start at the district office on Nichols Road and run to Monona United Methodist Church from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. The high school band, fall sports athletes, Homecoming court and student organizations will walk in the parade.
Also on Friday, Oct. 1 is the Homecoming football game at 7 p.m. at the high school.
Students will celebrate with a dance on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 7-10 p.m. outdoors on the football field. The dance is weather-dependent, and students will be notified by 3 p.m. Friday if it’s cancelled due to weather. Masks are recommended at the dance, and attendance will be limited to only Monona Grove High School students. The school asks that students feeling sick not attend.
Dress up days are:
Monday, Sept. 27 — Pajama Day
Tuesday, Sept. 28 — Disney Day
Wednesday, Sept. 29 — Class Color Day, with the freshmen wearing dark blue, sophomores in green, juniors in red, seniors in black and staff in light blue.
Thursday, Sept. 30 — Ancient Greece
Friday, Oct. 1 — School Spirit Day