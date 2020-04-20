McFarland High School senior Truitt Landolt, who earned medals in two events during the WIAA Division 2 boys state swimming meet in February, will continue with his swimming at St. Ambrose University.
Landolt recently signed a letter of intent to attend the NAIA university in Davenport, Iowa.
The Fighting Bees, under head coach Rob Miecznikowski, won five of seven dual events in the 2019-20 season. St. Ambrose qualified for the NAIA championship meet in Knoxville, Tennessee, and finished ninth out of 22 teams.
Landolt helped the McFarland boys to a third-place showing in the 200-yard medley relay in this year’s state title meet at the UW-Madision Natatorium and earned another medal for a sixth-place podium finish as part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team.
In 2018, as a sophomore, he was part of the Spartans 200-medley relay team that took sixth place.
Landolt had four top-10 finishes in the 2019 state tournament, including seventh in the 500-freestyle, eighth in the 400-freestyle relay and 10th in both the 200-medley relay and 200-freestyle.
In 2018, he took eighth place as part of the 400-freestyle relay team and ninth in the 500-freestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.