McFarland boys basketball has season end against DeForest By Calahan Steed Mar 7, 2022 McFarland junior forward Dadon Gillen attemps a pump-fake in the Spartans' 68-53 loss to DeForest on Friday, March 4. Peter Lindblad The McFarland boys basketball team saw its season come to a close on Friday, March 4 with a 68-53 loss to DeForest in the second round of regionals. DeForest was led by 26 points from Max Weisbrod, the Division 2 Northern Michigan signee, added 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists, finishing one assist shy of a triple double.The Norskies, who would go on to win regionals by defeating Stoughton, also received a 20-point performance from Nolan Hawk. McFarland senior guard Zach Nichols looks to split a double team in McFarland's 68-53 playoff loss to DeForest. Peter Lindblad The Spartans end their season with a record of 16-10. The graduating seniors are Zach Nichols and Jaden Noyes.