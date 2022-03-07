 Skip to main content
McFarland boys basketball has season end against DeForest

  • Updated
Dadon Gillen
McFarland junior forward Dadon Gillen attemps a pump-fake in the Spartans' 68-53 loss to DeForest on Friday, March 4. 

The McFarland boys basketball team saw its season come to a close on Friday, March 4 with a 68-53 loss to DeForest in the second round of regionals. 

DeForest was led by 26 points from Max Weisbrod, the Division 2 Northern Michigan signee, added 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists, finishing one assist shy of a triple double.

The Norskies, who would go on to win regionals by defeating Stoughton, also received a 20-point performance from Nolan Hawk.

Zach Nichols
McFarland senior guard Zach Nichols looks to split a double team in McFarland's 68-53 playoff loss to DeForest. 

The Spartans end their season with a record of 16-10. The graduating seniors are Zach Nichols and Jaden Noyes.

