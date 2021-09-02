You are the owner of this article.
MCFARLAND GIRLS TENNIS

McFarland girls tennis wins against DeForest, splits pair at Madison East Quad

Spartans defeat DeForest
McFarland continued its strong play on Monday, Aug 30 with a 6-1 victory over DeForest.

In singles competition, the Spartans swept all four slots. Laura Maudlin defeated Joanna Wells (6-1, 6-4) at the No. 1 slot. Anita Liu won the No. 2 slot (6-3, 7-6) over Kaiya Hegarty.

At No. 3 singles, Sarah Kopp was victorious (6-1, 7-5) over Grace Galbraith. Kylie Meinholdt finished the sweep, winning (6-3, 6-2) over Sophia Golliher.

In doubles, the Norskies picked up a lone victory in the No. 2 position. Elle Bierman and Ashley Hegarty won (6-3, 6-4) against Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt.

McFarland took two wins with Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn winning (7-5, 6-2) against Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock in the No. 1 doubles slot. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe won in the No. 3 doubles position (6-4, 6-2) against Carley O’Connor and Marin Catencamp.

Madison East Quad

In the Madison East Quad this week, the Spartans went 1-1 against Tomah and Oregon.

Against Oregon, the Spartans lost 4-3, splitting singles competition, but losing two doubles matches.

At No. 1 singles, Laura Maudlin lost (6-1, 6-4) against Ella Peotter of Oregon. Elena Behdad of Oregon won the No. 3 singles slot (6-2, 6-2) against Sarah Kopp.

Anita Liu picked up a win at No. 2 singles, beating Stephanie Lo (6-1, 6-2). Kylie Meinholdt defeated Lucy Nonemacher (6-3, 6-3) to win the No. 4 singles slot.

In doubles, Emily Roe and Colby Spangler picked up the lone McFarland victory at No. 3 doubles, winning (0-6, 6-4, 10-7) against Katherine Stoneman and Sydney Zurkawik.

Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley defeated (6-2, 6-1) Sadie Bartzen and Bailee Judd at the No. 1 doubles slot. Oregon’s Kimberly Urban and Anna Martin won the No. 2 doubles position (2-6, 6-2, 10-7) against Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt of McFarland.

Against Tomah, the Spartans won 6-1, sweeping all doubles matches.

Cadence Thomson won against Laura Maudlin (6-1, 7-5) for the lone Tomah victory at the No. 1 singles slot.

At. No. 2 singles, Anita Liu won (6-2, 6-0) against Olivia Czarnecki. Sarah Kopp won the No. 3 slot (6-1, 6-4) against Sabin Steinhoff. Kylie Meinholdt defeated Moriah Murray (6-4, 6-2) for the No. 4 slot.

At No. 1 doubles, Sadie Bartzen and Bailee Judd won (6-2, 6-3) over Macy Arch and Emma Larson. Sadie Witt and Linnea Sandine earned a (6-4, 6-3) over Makenzie Kohn and Ella Haskamp at No. 2 doubles. Emily Roe and Colby Spangler beat Gwyn Robertson and Marie Bannan (6-1, 6-1) at No. 3 doubles.

