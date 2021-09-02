McFarland girls tennis wins against DeForest, splits pair at Madison East Quad

McFarland continued its strong play on Monday, Aug 30 with a 6-1 victory over DeForest.
In singles competition, the Spartans swept all four slots. Laura Maudlin defeated Joanna Wells (6-1, 6-4) at the No. 1 slot. Anita Liu won the No. 2 slot (6-3, 7-6) over Kaiya Hegarty.
At No. 3 singles, Sarah Kopp was victorious (6-1, 7-5) over Grace Galbraith. Kylie Meinholdt finished the sweep, winning (6-3, 6-2) over Sophia Golliher.
In doubles, the Norskies picked up a lone victory in the No. 2 position. Elle Bierman and Ashley Hegarty won (6-3, 6-4) against Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt.
McFarland took two wins with Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn winning (7-5, 6-2) against Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock in the No. 1 doubles slot. Bailee Judd and Emily Roe won in the No. 3 doubles position (6-4, 6-2) against Carley O’Connor and Marin Catencamp.
Madison East Quad
In the Madison East Quad this week, the Spartans went 1-1 against Tomah and Oregon.
Against Oregon, the Spartans lost 4-3, splitting singles competition, but losing two doubles matches.
At No. 1 singles, Laura Maudlin lost (6-1, 6-4) against Ella Peotter of Oregon. Elena Behdad of Oregon won the No. 3 singles slot (6-2, 6-2) against Sarah Kopp.
Anita Liu picked up a win at No. 2 singles, beating Stephanie Lo (6-1, 6-2). Kylie Meinholdt defeated Lucy Nonemacher (6-3, 6-3) to win the No. 4 singles slot.
In doubles, Emily Roe and Colby Spangler picked up the lone McFarland victory at No. 3 doubles, winning (0-6, 6-4, 10-7) against Katherine Stoneman and Sydney Zurkawik.
Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley defeated (6-2, 6-1) Sadie Bartzen and Bailee Judd at the No. 1 doubles slot. Oregon’s Kimberly Urban and Anna Martin won the No. 2 doubles position (2-6, 6-2, 10-7) against Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt of McFarland.
Against Tomah, the Spartans won 6-1, sweeping all doubles matches.
Cadence Thomson won against Laura Maudlin (6-1, 7-5) for the lone Tomah victory at the No. 1 singles slot.
At. No. 2 singles, Anita Liu won (6-2, 6-0) against Olivia Czarnecki. Sarah Kopp won the No. 3 slot (6-1, 6-4) against Sabin Steinhoff. Kylie Meinholdt defeated Moriah Murray (6-4, 6-2) for the No. 4 slot.
At No. 1 doubles, Sadie Bartzen and Bailee Judd won (6-2, 6-3) over Macy Arch and Emma Larson. Sadie Witt and Linnea Sandine earned a (6-4, 6-3) over Makenzie Kohn and Ella Haskamp at No. 2 doubles. Emily Roe and Colby Spangler beat Gwyn Robertson and Marie Bannan (6-1, 6-1) at No. 3 doubles.