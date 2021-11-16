Reconstruction of Exchange Street still slated for 2024

Plans are progressing in McFarland for a reconstruction of Exchange Street from Sleepy Hollow Road to Farwell Street.
The village’s public works and public utilities committees held a joint public information session Nov. 9 to update residents on the status of the project since the last public information session held in February.
Tentatively set for construction in 2024, the village’s website said the project would incorporate water main replacement, sanitary sewer replacement, stormwater improvements and a complete reconstruction of the roadway with a sidewalk added to the western edge of the street.
Representatives from Town and Country Engineering, the consultants on the project, said construction is expected to last for a “full tip-to-tip” construction season, though an exact schedule won’t be set until next winter.
A graphic provided by Town and Country Engineering shows the reconstruction adding two 10-feet drive lanes, two four-feet bike lanes on either side of the street, a new five-foot sidewalk and updates to the existing sidewalk, two seven-feet parking lanes on either side of the roadway and two 3.5-feet terrace spaces on both sides of the street between the sidewalk and roadway.
In all, the project would extend Exchange Street about four-feet wider than it is now, said Tim Stieve, a project engineer at Town and Country.
He said residents brought up concerns about traffic during school drop-off times. Stieve noted that, since February, the engineers have addressed that by looking into adding left and right turn lanes from Exchange Street onto Sure Avenue.
Additionally, Ed Wreh, village trustee and chair of the public utilities committee, pressed engineers on their plans to address pedestrian safety, saying “the more safety precautions, the better.”
Stieve said pedestrian safety is addressed in the plan through the addition of bumpouts, or curb extensions, that place pedestrians ahead of the parking lane when waiting to cross the street.
Brain Berquist, president of Town and Country Engineering, said flashing beacons could be another possibility for pedestrian safety.
The next public information meeting on the Exchange Street construction project is tentatively planned for October 2022, though, in the meantime, residents can stay up to date by watching or attending the village’s public works and public utilities public meetings.
Stieve said residents are also welcome to reach out to the engineering firm with any questions or concerns, at (608)-273-3350.