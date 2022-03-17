March 17 Local Government Meetings Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Mar 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of MononaFinance Committee: March 21, 6 p.m., Monona Public Library/VirtualCity Council: March 21, 7 p.m., Monona Public Library/VirtualZoning Board of Appeals: March 24, 5:45 p.m., City Hall/VirtualPlan Commission: March 28, 7 p.m., Monona Public Library/VirtualVillage of McFarlandPlan Commission: March 21, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualParks and Recreation Committee: March 24, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage Board: March 28, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage of Cottage GroveDeer-Grove EMS Commission: March 17, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualVillage Board: March 21, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall/VirtualFire District Committee: March 24, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualTown of Cottage GroveDeer-Grove EMS Commission: March 17, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualTown Board: March 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualPlan Commission: March 23, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualJoint Landfill Committee: March 24, 6 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualFire District Committee: March 24, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services Building/VirtualMcFarland School DistrictSchool Board: March 21, 7 p.m., VirtualMonona Grove School DistrictSchool Board: March 23, 7 p.m., District Office/Virtual Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you