Junior Ansel Kreft earned two victories in individual events for the McFarland High School boys swimming Jan. 16 at Sauk Prairie. Kreft won by nearly three seconds in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.59, and also took the 100-backstroke in 58.45, a 1.63 margin over the Eagles’ Zach Guentherman. Kreft also combined with seniors Michael Thorson and Luke Mandli and sophomore Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz to win the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:45.48.

Sauk Prairie won seven total events and defeated the Spartans 99-71.

McFarland freshman Luke Morrison triumphed in the 100-freestyle in 52.68, 1.45 seconds quicker that second place Ryan Goodwin of Sauk Prairie.

Morrison took second in the 200-freestyle, and worked with Kreft, Mandli and freshman Lyon Hall to take runner-up in the 400-freetyle relay.

Mandli took second and Hall, third, in the 500-freestyle with Sam Beattie of Sauk Prairie earning the win in 5:21.88.

Other second place finishers for McFarland included the 200-freestyle relay team with Zabawa-Lodholz, senior Cooper Hiltbrand, Morrison and Hall, Thorson in the 200-individual medley, Zabawa-Lodholz in the 50-freestyle and Mandli in the 100-breaststroke.

The Spartans compete Saturday Jan. 23 at Janesville Craig with first swims scheduled for 10 a.m.

