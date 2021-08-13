McFarland church fundraises for water wells in Uganda

A McFarland church will fundraise again this year to support efforts to purchase fresh water wells in Uganda, as part of a service project.
McFarland Lutheran Church will hold a fundraising walk, known as the “Walk4Water,” on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the scenic Inland Boardwalk of the Lower Yahara River Trail. The 2.5 mile Walk4Water kicks off at 11 a.m. at McDaniel Park on Lake Waubesa.
Adult early registration in August is $30, and children age 3-17 can register in August for $15.
Walkers will also have a “virtual” walk option again this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church held a virtual walk last year, with participants walking the distance on their own.
2021 is the fourth year of the Walk4Water. 117 people joined the 2019 walk. “We are excited to once again meet both in person and virtually, walking to raise money for a well in Aboliya, Uganda. The need for fresh, clean water has never been greater there, and this walk can have a huge impact on many lives,” says Linda Ellestad, co-chair of the McFarland Lutheran effort. The Walk4Water is part of the MLC Global Mission Committee ministry.
Using Walk4Water funding raised by McFarland Lutheran Church, five fresh water wells have already been constructed in rural areas of Uganda.
The church has ties to Sesera, a small Uganda village where the first well was constructed. Other wells were dug in Nyakesi, Pajabobi, Soni-Oruwa and Kasoka. All of them are rural villages where women and children previously had to walk up to three miles each day to get water from polluted open-air sources.The church has also contributed to other health-related programs.
Each well costs about $10,500. The siting and boring of the wells is done through Water4Kids, an affiliate of the nonprofit Hope4Kids International. The wells are always placed in regions where women and girls walk long distances daily to obtain water from old, muddy polluted sources. The existing water sources are usually used by animals, are heavily contaminated and are the area’s only source of water for any purpose.
About a dozen church members are also planning a 2022 mission journey to Uganda to dedicate wells. Participants for this year’s walk can register at https://www.hope4kidsinternational.org. Scroll down to “Walk4Water McFarland, WI” and click on “Register Today.”