Victories in 10 events gave the McFarland High School boys swimming team an easy 112-87 win Jan. 23 at Janesville Craig.
Junior Ansel Kreft won two individual events including the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-backstroke.
He was also involved on two winning relay teams. He combined with seniors Michael Thorson and Luke Mandli, and sophomore Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz to take the 200-medley relay and swam on the winning 400-freestyle relay with freshmen Luke Morrison and Lyon Hall, and Zabawa-Lodholz.
McFarland’s 200-freestyle relay team of Hall, Mandli, Morrison and Zabawa-Lodholz also claimed victory.
In other individual events, Hall triumphed in the 200-individual medley, Zabawa-Lodholz won the 50-freestyle, Morrison took the 100-freestyle, Mandli triumphed in the 100-breaststroke and Thorson grabbed first in the 500-freestyle.
Janesville Craig’s lone victory came in the 200-freestyle as McFarland’s Morrison finished runnerup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.