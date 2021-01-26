Victories in 10 events gave the McFarland High School boys swimming team an easy 112-87 win Jan. 23 at Janesville Craig.

Junior Ansel Kreft won two individual events including the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-backstroke.

He was also involved on two winning relay teams. He combined with seniors Michael Thorson and Luke Mandli, and sophomore Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz to take the 200-medley relay and swam on the winning 400-freestyle relay with freshmen Luke Morrison and Lyon Hall, and Zabawa-Lodholz.

McFarland’s 200-freestyle relay team of Hall, Mandli, Morrison and Zabawa-Lodholz also claimed victory.

In other individual events, Hall triumphed in the 200-individual medley, Zabawa-Lodholz won the 50-freestyle, Morrison took the 100-freestyle, Mandli triumphed in the 100-breaststroke and Thorson grabbed first in the 500-freestyle.

Janesville Craig’s lone victory came in the 200-freestyle as McFarland’s Morrison finished runnerup.

