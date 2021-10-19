Monona Grove volleyball defeats Monroe, loses to McFarland

In a Badger Crossover match, Monona Grove handled Monroe in three sets (25-12, 25-14, 25-17) on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Monona Grove Silver Eagles volleyball team celebrates scoring a point against McFarland.
With the win, Monona Grove ends its regular season with a record of 19-19. The Silver Eagles, the eighth-seed in the postseason playoff bracket, will face the ninth-seeded Baraboo Thunderbirds at home on Thursday, Oct. 21.
“Baraboo is a very strong team. We’ve seen them early in the season, we didn’t play them, but we saw them at our tournament. We know they have some really strong hitters, so I think our focus is going to be controlling our side of the net and making sure we’re taking care of business and staying consistent,” said Monona Grove head coach Todd Andersen-Goldsworthy.
Brooklyn Tortorice led the team with 14 kills, Melde served five aces and had 10 digs. Senior defensive specialist Courtney Havertape had three aces and seven digs and senior setter Jada Braun recorded 31 assists.
Senior setter Jada Braun looks to play a ball in Monona Grove's loss to McFarland on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Monona Grove 0
McFarland 3
The Silver Eagles put up a strong fight against the McFarland Spartans, but fell short, losing 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“They had some really strong servers making our passers move a lot so we were out of system a lot, just couldn’t quite get our offense going consistently enough to get it done at the net,” said Andersen-Goldsworthy.
In the first set, Monona Grove held an early 3-0 lead before McFarland tied the game at 3-3. McFarland continued its run, forcing MG to take a timeout, trailing 11-16. The Silver Eagles could not slow down the Spartans, losing the first set 17-25.
In the second set, Monona Grove and McFarland remained tied at 4-4 before the Spartans pulled away to a 17-11 lead. After a Silver Eagles timeout, the Spartans won the second set 25-16.
Down 2-0, Monona Grove continued to fight in the third set, keeping the game tied at 9-9. After falling behind 11-14, MG took a timeout and kept the game close, aided by a tough dig by senior outside hitter Avery Potter to bring the deficit to 16-18.
“I just love to see that continued effort throughout the whole match, and just believing that we can still do it, and I saw that fight,” said Andersen-Goldsworthy.
Monona Grove cut the game to within a point, forcing McFarland to take a timeout with their lead at 21-20. However, out of the timeout, McFarland scored four points to win 25-20.
Senior outside hitter Emersyn Lang led the team with eight kills. Senior setter Jada Braun recorded 21 assists and had 10 digs. Senior defensive specialist Courtney Havertape recorded 10 digs.
Senior defensive specialist Courtney Havertape tosses a serve in Monona Grove’s 3-0 loss to McFarland on Tuesday, Oct. 12.