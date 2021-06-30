You are the owner of this article.
MCFARLAND SOFTBALL

McFarland softball has three players make RVC all-conference squad

Sophomore Brynne Bieri pitching

Sophomore pitcher Brynne Bieri throws a pitch against Turner on May 19. Bieri was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference second team.

Three McFarland softball players made the Rock Valley All-Conference team.

Brynne Bieri was selected as a second team pitcher. On the mound, Bieri recorded 89 strikeouts over 109 innings pitched. At the plate, Bieri recorded a .381 batting average while hitting two home runs.

Infielder Hannah Hall and catcher Bailee Judd were chosen as honorable mentions. Hall hit for a .338 average with a grand slam, while showing great discipline at the plate with only six strikeouts. Judd knocked in 14 RBIs on the season, while recording a .338 batting average and .962 fielding percentage.

