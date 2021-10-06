McFarland volleyball defeats Whitewater, Turner

At the Madison Edgewood Invite on Saturday, Oct. 2, McFarland defeated Mount Horeb (2-0), Onalaska (2-0) and Union Grove (2-0) and lost to Madison Memorial (2-1).
In the first match, McFarland defeated Mount Horeb (25-17, 25-12). Against Onalaska, the Spartans won (25-14, 25-19) with senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp recording three blocks and six kills.
Against Madison Memorial, the Spartans won the first set 25-17 before dropping the second set 25-23 and losing the tiebreaker 15-13. Senior setter Maddy Fortune had 30 assists.
In the final game, the Spartans cruised through the first set 25-17, pulling out a 27-25 victory in the second set.
For the season, McFarland has a record of 28-2 with the two losses coming in neutral-site tournament games.
McFarland 3
Whitewater 0
McFarland took care of business against Whitewater with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-17) victory on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp had 14 kills, junior middle hitter Gwen Crull had two blocks and senior defensive specialist Holly Casucci had 12 digs. Senior setter Maddy Fortune had 30 assists. McFarland remains undefeated in Rock Valley Conference play.
McFarland 3
Turner 0
McFarland earned a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-8) road victory over Turner on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp had four kills, junior middle hitter Gwen Crull had five blocks, senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds and sophomore defensive specialist Ava Dean had eight digs. Senior setter Maddy Fortune had 29 assists in the win.