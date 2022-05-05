May 5 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Thursday, May 5: Supporting grieving students presentation
The Monona Grove School District will hold a virtual presentation to help students manage loss and grief on May 5 at 6 p.m. over Zoom. This is for caregivers of middle and high school students in the district.
Saturday, May 14: Lions CARE Cruise and Poker Run
The Lions Clubs of Cottage Grove, Cambridge, Deerfield and Marshall are hosting a joint event on Saturday, May 14, to benefit the Badger Childhood Cancer Network. The event kicks off from 7:30-10 a.m. with a Paul Bunyan breakfast at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road in Cottage Grove. Registration for the car cruise begins at 7:30 a.m. in Cottage Grove. Self-guided routes are available at registration. Then, there’s a community cook-out at Deerfield Firemen’s Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cruise wraps up at Marshall’s firemen’s park with an ice cream social and sock hop from 2-4 p.m. The Lions are also hosting a poker run during this event.
Saturday, May 14: Mini-prom
Forever Friends, an organization in the Monona Grove School District, is holding its first-ever Adult/Child Mini-Prom on Saturday, May 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Doundrin’s Distilling, 300 Progress Drive Suite F. All 4K-6th grade students are welcome, for dancing and activities.
Monona
Thursday, May 5: Biergartens at the Beach
The Biergartens at the Beach return on Thursday, May 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Schluter Park, 4517 Winnequah Road. Hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation Department, there will be beverages for purchase, live music by Acoplados, dancing and yard games.
Saturday, May 7: Lake Monona 20K/5K
The annual Lake Monona 20K/5K race returns on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Winnequah Park, 1013 Winnequah Road. Participants can take on a 20K course, or do a 5K run/walk. Parking is available at Monona City Hall, Winnequah Elementary School, Nuestro Mundo School or Winnequah Park.
Sunday, May 8: Farmers Market
The Monona Farmers Market has returned for the season, and vendors will be open on Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Thursday, May 12: Sounds of Summer concert
The first concert in the Sounds of Summer concert series is May 12 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Schluter Park, 4517 Winnequah Road
Saturday, May 14: Community read kick-off
The Monona Public Library is holding an anti-racist community read this summer, and is kicking off the program with a celebration on Saturday, May 14 at Winnequah Park on Healy Street, from 1-3 p.m. The library will be giving away free copies of the books, host local Black and Indigenous speakers and musicians and other activities.
Saturday, May 14: World Migratory Bird Day
There will be a bird watching event at San Damiano, 4123 Monona Drive, in honor of World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 14 from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
McFarland
Thursday, May 5: Lakeshore cleanup
The annual clean-up of the Lower Yahara River Trail Boardwalk and Lake Waubesa shoreline will be Thursday, May 5 from 5-7 p.m. Participants can meet at the William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park Shelter at 4330 Libby Road.
Saturday, May 7: WYSO Brass Choirs Concert
The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras will hold a brass choir concert on Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m. at McFarland High School on Farwell Street.
Saturday, May 14: Craft sale
McFarland High School students are coordinating a craft and vendor sale on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by the McFarland School Store, at 5103 Farwell Street.
Saturday, May 14: McFarland Bird Festival
The McFarland Bird Festival will be Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Lewis Park, 5012 Highland Drive. This free event includes a visit from a live turkey vulture, informational activities, raffles and guided bird walks at 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 14: Flower planting event
The village of McFarland is seeking volunteers to help plant flower boxes at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street on Saturday, May 14 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Supplies provided, and participants will receive a potted plant.
Saturday, May 14: Shake the Shelter
The McFarland Soccer Complex is holding a fundraising event on Saturday, May 14 from 6-10 p.m. at 4820 Marsh Road. The “Shake the Shelter” event includes live music, food and drinks. Live music starts at 7 p.m., and the headliner will be “Six Thirty Sharp.”
Madison
Friday, May 6: Gallery night
Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, is hosting a “Nature is Healing” gallery night on May 6 from 5-9 p.m. The event includes discussions with artists, and interactive demonstrations.
Saturday, May 7: Spring Market and pub crawl
There will be a makers market and pub crawl on Saturday, May 7 from 12-5 p.m. at the Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston.
Sunday, May 15: An evening with Neil Gaiman
Author Neil Gaiman will speak with an audience and read stories on Sunday, May 15 at the Orpheum theater in Madison, 216 State Street, at 8 p.m.
Stoughton
May 13-15: Syttende Mai
The annual Syttende Mai Festival in Stoughton, hosted by the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce and other local groups, is May 13, 14 and 15. Activities include parades, food and beverages, live music, arts, athletic competitions and kids activities.
