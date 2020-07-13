The planning committee for the Stoughton-McFarland-Oregon (SMO) Relay For Life of is finalizing plans for the virtual event Saturday, Aug. 1.
The SMO event will utilize its Facebook page to post a series of videos that day featuring local Relay For Life teams, survivors who have registered, an educational talk by Dr. Schwab of Stoughton Hospital, recognize honorary survivors Sherry Cress and Mark Paltzer, and hold a virtual luminaria ceremony. The only in-person part is a drive-by luminaria event by the Stoughton Hospital entry from 8-9 p.m. showcasing the luminaria bags people have purchased in memory or honor of loved ones.
The event organizers are asking cancer survivors to register at www.RelayForLife.org/SMOWI, so organizers can get survivor shirts to them and enter them in the virtual ceremony. Luminaria bags can also be purchased online, and donations can be made to teams, team members or to the event. All orders must by placed by Saturday, July 25, to complete the online presentation.
The American Cancer Society (ACS) continues to provide services, support, coordinating rides, research and other support for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers.
For more information, contact Darlene Arneson at 873-7209 or Maddie Petre, ACS staff partner, at Maddie.petre@cancer.org.
