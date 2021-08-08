College News: Aug. 5

UW-Platteville
Graduates
UW-Platteville has announced its spring graduates. Taylor Digman of Cottage Grove earned a degree in elementary education. Stuart Oliphant of Madison graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. Clayton Bloyer of McFarland graduated with a degree in biology and forensic investigation. Alexis Richardson of McFarland earned a degree in mechanical engineering. George Smith of Monona graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.
Dean’s List
UW-Platteville has released its spring 2021 Dean’s List recipients. To be named to the list, students in the College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education must grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Taylor Digman (elementary education), Ione Dyer (technology education), Madeline Flanders (health and human performance), Erin Kammann (animal science), John Rodwell (environmental science and conservation) of Cottage Grove were named to the list.
Simon Dingle (mechanical engineering), Marisa Fischer (STEM Education MC-EA), James Hickey Iii (civil engineering), Logan Kuebli (associate of arts and science), Lexi Richardson, (mechanical engineering) and Garrett Starkman (industrial technology management) of McFarland were named to the list.
Chancellor’s List
Four local students were named to the UW-Platteville Chancellor’s List, honoring students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the spring 2021 semester.
Taylor Digman (elementary education), Madeline Marie Flanders (health and human performance) and Erin Kammann (animal science) of Cottage Grove received the honor. Garrett T. Starkman (industrial technology management) of McFarland was named to the list.
UW-Whitewater
Graduates
Kathryn Higley of McFarland earned a degree from UW-Whitewater, after completing the spring semester. Students and families celebrated commencement in a hybrid ceremony on May 14-15.
Dean’s List
UW-Whitewater has announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Those students are: Graham Arndt, Nic Kimble, Abby Neumann and Shane Otis of Monona. Jason Atkinson, Maya Brueseqitz, Nichole Buss, Anna Cappaert, Brianna Edmonston, Cole Lindwall, Alyssa Majewski, Jacob Nicolosi, Ally Redman, Jevohn Sisney and Alexander White of Cottage Grove. Nora Binder, James Johnston, Tatiana Lawson, Kaddijatou Sabally, Blake Stauter, Steven Steigleder and Ryan Stram of Madison. Jack Bartzen, Joseph Doll, Megan Glasbrenner, Nicholas Hall, Rachel Hansen, Jessica Lacy, Katie Papendieck, Lahdan Pournik and Sam Smerlinski of McFarland.