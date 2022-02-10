Aaron Tarnutzer is chosen as McFarland superintendent

Current Indian Mound Middle School principal Aaron Tarnutzer has been chosen as McFarland’s next superintendent.
The McFarland School Board voted to approve Tarnutzer for the position on Monday, Feb. 7.
“It is truly an honor to have been selected to serve the community in this new role. I care about this community so much and it is a privilege to be entrusted to help move our district forward during this critical time in the history of our district,” Tarnutzer said in an email.
McFarland School Board President Craig Howey said that he feels “very confident that we made the right selection moving forward” by hiring Tarnutzer.
Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson said that Tarnutzer was one of 24 applicants for the position. The McFarland School Board narrowed the field to nine candidates in mid-January, and interviewed those nine with three committees. One committee was made up of administrators, one of staff from all buildings and four high school students, and one of community members.
The final three candidates were selected by the committees, and interviewed on Jan. 29. The other two finalists were Scott Sabol, the current Mayville School District superintendent, and Laura Jackson, the current assistant superintendent for the West Bend School District.
Anderson said that all three candidates were qualified and strong, and that the school board felt that Tarnutzer was the best fit for McFarland.
One of Tarnutzer’s strengths, Anderson said, was his awareness and familiarity with the district already.
“He already understands the culture of the district, also has a great reputation within the district,” Anderson said. “Aaron has proved that he’s very intelligent, and he has the ability to create relationships both within the school buildings and within the school community as a whole.”
“Becoming the superintendent is also bittersweet as IMMS has been my weekday home for fifteen years and I know the close relationships I have formed with the talented and dedicated middle school staff will change,” Tarnutzer said. “I will also miss the middle school students and their parents as it is such a unique time in their lives and I have so enjoyed working with this age group since 2000.”
Before becoming the principal of Indian Mound Middle School, Tarnutzer worked for five years as a child protective services social worker in Rock County, and as a prevention specialist, saying social work supported his passion for social justice. Then, he transitioned into a school social worker/alchol and other drugs coordinator in the Monona Grove schools, before becoming an associate principal at IMMS in 2007.
“When I began searching for administrative positions I was drawn to McFarland due to their high academic standards and commitment to educating the whole child, including their use of restorative practices,” Tarnutzer said.
Anderson also praised Tarnutzer’s decision-making skills, his handling of conflict and his ability to listen and build connections.
“Mr. Tarnutzer truly wants to hear what people are saying and have a sense about their feelings. He listens to better understand the situation and work with the student, family member or staff member to come to a solution that benefits both the individual and the district,” Anderson wrote in a recent blog post.
Tarnutzer also describes himself as “not afraid to have fun, even if that means embarrassing myself.”
“I also want people to know that I truly value relationships and connections with others. I look forward to cultivating some new relationships in this new role and being able to be a part of more events in all of the schools and the community,” he said.
Tarnutzer will begin as McFarland’s superintendent on July 1, working closely with Anderson on the transition until then. Anderson said that Tarnutzer is already being included in decision-making sessions and meeting regularly with administrators.
Tarnutzer said he will prioritize building unity across the district, and rebounding from the pandemic.
“Our first priority is to reestablish and celebrate who we are as a district and community. Throughout the pandemic we seem to have lost sight of what makes this school district and community so special. There is a sense that our school community is divided, but I think that is somewhat overstated as we share a common investment in our youth with the school district being the heart of this community,” Tarnutzer said.
Other priorities include equity, addressing student mental health needs, improving curriculum and supporting staff.
“We have significant work to do to ensure that all of our students have access to the opportunities, supports and resources they need to be successful across across race, gender, ethnicity, language, ability, sexual orientation, family background, and family income,” he continued.
“Ultimately these and other goals can only be accomplished through meaningful collaboration with staff, families, students, and the community with all voices being heard,” Tarnutzer said.