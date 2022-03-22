Deven Kulp and Dadon Gillen named first team Rock Valley All-Conference, Aidan Chislom second and Kyle Kussow and Andrew Kelley honorable mentions

Five players from the McFarland boys basketball team were named to the Rock Valley All-Conference team, with junior forward Dadon Gillen and junior guard Deven Kulp being selected to the first team.
“For us, to get our five guys that were pretty much our five starters throughout the year, some sort of all-conference recognition is amazing,” said McFarland head coach Jeff Meinholdt. “It just shows the strength of our team and of the program.”
Gillen led the team with 15.8 points per game, shooting over 60% against conference opponents. A menace in the RVC, Gillen scored a season-high 23 points against Evansville, and eclipsed 20 points per game in six conference games.
Kulp scored 15 points per game, and shot 44% for 3-point field goals in conference play. Hot shooting from outside helped Kulp score a season-high 29 points against Edgerton and 28 against Whitewater.
Junior forward Aidan Chislom was selected to the second team, scoring 10.4 points per game this season. Chisolm scored 22 points against Monona Grove.
Sophomore guard Andrew Kelley was named an honorable mention. Kelley averaged 8.9 points per game, scoring a season-high 20 points against Evansville.
Along with Kelley, junior guard Kyle Kussow was chosen as an honorable mention.
“Kyle will give up scoring for getting that extra offensive rebound we need or he’ll guard the opposing team’s best scorer, he’ll do whatever it takes to win,” said Meinholdt.
Kussow put up a season-high 16 points against Clinton, averaging 6.4 points per game.