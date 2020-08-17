Fall sports athletes are trying to cope with not playing with their teams after the Rock Valley Conference (McFarland) and the Badger Conference (Monona Grove) cancelled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed hundreds in Wisconsin and sickened thousands more.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) board of control has given those schools the option to move fall sports to spring 2021 with fewer games scheduled. Football will not have a postseason tournament.
McFarland girls cross-country runner Felicia Zheng was saddened by the postponement of the season.
“It's demoralizing, because we've been training all spring and summer in anticipation of a fall season, but I believe they have our best interests in mind,” she said.
Zheng’s teammate, Lillian Grossman, agrees the decision was made to ward off the possibility of the virus spreading further.
“I think it’s the right decision,” said Grossman. “The health and safety of the community needs to come first.”
Some members of the McFarland volleyball team were also disappointed to learn their season is being moved to the spring. The Spartans won the regional and sectional rounds in 2019 and reached the WIAA Division 2 title game.
“After our state run last year, I was really disappointed to find out that our team won’t be having a fall season,” said Avery Pennekamp. “However, I’m hoping to have different opportunities to play in the off season to be prepared for the spring.”
Pennekamp’s teammate, Hannah Rounds, was also hoping to get the Spartans volleyball season underway with hopes of having a deep playoff run.
“The thought of fall sports being pushed back to spring is heartbreaking, although I understand and respect why the decision was made,” Rounds said. “I will continue to be adaptable as time goes on, since there are a lot of unknowns right now.”
Maddy Fortune, another McFarland volleyball player, tried to look at the situation with some optimism.
“I was really looking forward to playing with my friends again. But, I am remaining very hopeful that we will have a season in the spring. As a three-sport athlete my winter, spring and summer will be very fun,” she said.
Yet, Monona Grove boys soccer player Connor Bracken expressed pessimism about the future of high school sports.
“I am sad about the postponement of sports, and I also feel like they will cancel them completely. I will do anything I can to have sports back,” said Bracken, who also competes on the Silver Eagles boys’ basketball team.
Brock Drake, also an MG boys soccer player, said he will miss being around his teammates in the fall.
“I felt super bummed about the season being postponed. I understand why they made the decision they made, but I was really looking forward to having our senior season with all my friends,” he said.
Another MG boys soccer player, Exander Rains, said he will continue to train and adjust to the schedule modifications.
“I will be continuing to train throughout the winter months in preparation for a spring 2021 season,” he said. “This will be promoted throughout the entire organization.”
Meanwhile, McFarland football player Zach Gunderson said he will stand by the school’s motto B.T.D.L. as he anticipates his team playing its season in spring 2021.
“Believe in the professionals, trust your team is preparing, dedicate your own time to train, and love every minute you can, because it all could be cancelled,” he said.
